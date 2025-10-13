Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Sharjah Exports Development Center (SEDC), participated in Anuga 2025, one of the world’s largest and most important trade fairs dedicated to the food and beverage industry, held in Cologne, Germany.

The participation reflects the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to promoting local food businesses, enhancing their presence and competitiveness in European and global markets, and exposing them to the latest food trends and innovations that support export growth and long-term business expansion.

The Sharjah Chamber took part in Anuga 2025 through a collective platform featuring leading food manufacturing and trade companies from the emirate. The delegation included Ali Abdullah Al Jari, Director of the Sharjah Export Development Centre, and Maha Mansour Al Zarouni, Senior Exhibitions Executive.

The initiative aimed to attract greater foreign investment into the emirate’s food sector, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading regional hub for food industries. It also supports innovation efforts and the development of competitive products that contribute to global food security.

Al Jari affirmed that SCCI’s participation in Anuga exhibition underscores its ongoing efforts to strengthen the global footprint of the UAE’s food and beverage sector.

“The exhibition provides an ideal platform to showcase national products and explore the latest innovations in supply chain management. The Chamber’s participation aimed to highlight Sharjah’s export potential and expand access to new markets across Europe and beyond,” he said.

Al Jari added that participation also enables food manufacturing companies to keep pace with evolving global trends in health-focused, organic, and plant-based food production, ensuring competitiveness and sustainable growth.

