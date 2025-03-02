Sharjah; The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held its annual celebration ceremony to honour the outstanding contributions of its staff, alongside employees from Expo Centre Sharjah and Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (Tahkeem).

This tribute reflects SCCI’s appreciation and recognition of the honorees’ accomplishments and dedicated efforts in driving progress, optimising performance, and achieving the Chamber’s strategic objectives, which align with Sharjah’s vision and long-term aspirations.

The ceremony, hosted at Sharjah Police Desert Park, was attended by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and H.E Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI, along with distinguished members of the Boards of Directors of both Sharjah Chamber and Expo Centre Sharjah.

Also present were H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI's Director-General; H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Support Services Sector at the Sharjah Chamber, and Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI.

The gathering also included H.E Dr. Ahmed Saleh Al Ajla, Director of the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (Tahkeem), as well as several department heads and employees from the Sharjah Chamber, Expo Centre Sharjah, and Tahkeem.

In his speech during the ceremony, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, stated that recognising the exceptional contributions of SCCI employees and its affiliated entities reaffirms the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to fostering a dynamic and progressive work environment.

This commitment, he noted, supports creativity and innovation and motivates employees to continue their vital role in driving the Chamber’s remarkable achievements in advancing Sharjah’s sustainable economic growth and development.

Al Owais added that the Sharjah Chamber continues its efforts under a structured strategy based on three key pillars: enhancing the growth of the private sector in the emirate, playing a vital role in developing infrastructure as a key driver of sustainable progress, and prioritising training and capacity-building to support entrepreneurship and promote a culture of institutional excellence.

For his part, H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa said that Expo Centre Sharjah achieved significant success in 2024, hosting more than 80 specialised exhibitions that attracted three million visitors and thousands of exhibitors from around the world. This accomplishment further strengthened Sharjah’s position as a key regional hub for the exhibitions and conferences industry.

H.E Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi affirmed that the Sharjah Chamber’s outstanding performance and leadership stem from the dedicated efforts exerted by its teams across various departments. These efforts have strengthened the Chamber’s capacity to deliver high-quality services to its members, facilitate impactful trade missions, and host productive business forums that support the private sector in Sharjah.

The annual ceremony featured a film highlighting the key achievements and successes of the Sharjah Chamber, Expo Centre Sharjah, and the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi and H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa presented awards to distinguished employees.

As part of the Sharjah Chamber’s ongoing commitment to valuing its dedicated cadres and personnel, a group of retirees was also honoured, including Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Yasser Obaid, and Sheikha Majlad from SCCI, as well as Marin Razine from Expo Centre Sharjah.

Furthermore, the Long-Service Outstanding Employee Award was granted to Mona Al Suwaidi, Amal Abdullah, Amjad Awad, Yasser Jad, Sadiq Hussain, Mohammed Hafizuddin, and Ismail Alsayed.

Recognition was also given to employees who had attained advanced academic qualifications. Honorees included Dr. Maryam Bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, who earned a PhD in Business Administration with a specialisation on Entrepreneurship and Innovation; Mohabba Al Shamsi, who obtained a Master’s in Business Administration; and Amina Al Zaabi, who received a Master of Arts in History and Islamic Civilization.

The ceremony also honoured Abdulaziz Al Hooli, who completed a Master’s in Management Sciences; Clement Varghese, who acquired an MBA degree; and Suad Al Zaabi, who graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Public Relations.

As part of the ceremony, recognition was given to the winners of the Exceptional Employee Award, including Shaker Mohammed Yassin from the Sharjah Chamber and Abdul Salam Kunji from Expo Centre Sharjah. The Outstanding New Employee award was presented to Lubna Al Asouli from Expo Centre Sharjah, while Maryam Al Naqbi from the Sharjah Chamber received the award for Excellence in Customer Service.

Meanwhile, Dr. Maryam Bin Hadda Al Suwaidi from the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre received the award for Outstanding Administrative Performance, and Khawla Saleh Al Ali from the Sharjah Chamber was recognized as Outstanding Supervisory Employee.

Additionally, Gourav Gadkari from Expo Centre Sharjah won the Best Innovative Idea Award, whereas Amal Ibrahim Al Hosani was honoured for submitting the highest number of proposals through the "Yahmuna Ra’yak" (We Value Your Opinion) feedback system for 2024.

The event also marked the announcement of the Best Organisational Unit within the Sharjah Chamber, as part of the "Thimar Al Ata’a" (Rewards for Giving) Initiative, launched by the Strategy and Institutional Excellence Office recognize the top-performing organisational unit for 2024. This distinction was awarded to the Sharjah Excellence Award Unit from the Sharjah Chamber and the IT Department from Expo Centre Sharjah.

Moreover, the Outstanding Team Award from the Sharjah Chamber was presented 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival team, while the Executive Office of the Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber received the Distinguished Administration Award. The Events Committee from Expo Centre Sharjah won the Outstanding Team Award in its category.

The ceremony also featured special recognition for the Sharjah Police General Command Team, the Musical Band from the Sharjah Police Academy, and the Event Organizing Team for their contributions to the success of the event.

In recognition of the pivotal role played by the key sponsors in supporting the Sharjah Chamber’s accomplishments, the event honoured the Silver Sponsors, namely Al Musafir Travel Agency, Sharjah Co-operative Society, and Misbar Communications.

The Bronze Sponsors were also acknowledged, featuring Kawfee, the Department of Agriculture and Livestock in Sharjah, Mleiha Dairy Farm, Pullman Hotel, Emirates Goldsmiths, and Oriana Hospital.

Appreciation was also extended to participating entities, including Shaghaf Perfumes, Claro Café, Café Mara, and Al Bait Hotel, for their valued contributions.

