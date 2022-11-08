Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Ambulatory Healthcare Services, a facility under Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has announced the opening of Al Shamkha Healthcare Center in Abu Dhabi. The center is intended to provide convenient and easy access to serve patients across a wide number of areas, including Al Shamkha, Al Shawamekh, Shakhbout, and Al Riyadh and is designed to cater to the comprehensive healthcare needs of the community.

The center is open from Sunday to Friday from 7:00 AM to 10:30 PM and accepts appointment-based and walk-in clients.

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Chief Executive Officer, Ambulatory Healthcare Services, said: “We are proud to announce the opening of the Al Shamkha Healthcare Center in Abu Dhabi. The new center is equipped with a wide range of preventive and curative services a broad range of specializations specifically chosen to meet the healthcare requirements of the community. This new addition to SEHA’s network further facilitates people’s access to our health services on a regional level and meets their wellbeing needs in a more convenient manner. It also contributes to improving their overall health as we place a big emphasis on preventive screening and provide a variety of screening services for all members of the community.”

Speaking towards the need of the center, Dr. Mariam Al-Manhali, Family Medicine Specialist and Manager of Al Shamkha Healthcare Center, said: “We cater to all members of the community from babies to senior citizens and have specialized services and clinics tailored to meet all their needs. Our services are convenient and accessible with extended opening hours spanning 6 days a week from Sunday to Friday from 7 AM to 10:30 PM and with insurances from more than 30 companies accepted by our center.”

The center provides services including general medicine, family medicine, chronic disease clinic, women’s health, well child, prenatal, screening, vaccination, driver license testing, and Ifhas Comprehensive Screening. In addition, the center will provide specialty services including ENT and hearing testing, ophthalmology and optometry, internal medicine, cardiology, dermatology, obstetrics & gynecology, pediatrics, physiotherapy, general dentistry, orthodontics, prosthodontics, pediatric dentistry, and nutrition, supported by x-ray, ultrasound, lab, and pharmacy services.

To find out more about Al Shamkha Healthcare Center’s services, book an appointment by calling 800 50 or visit ahs.seha.ae. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA Mobile app or WhatsApp us on 02-4102200.

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,000 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae