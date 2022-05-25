Abu Dhabi: In line with continuous efforts to expand and improve access to visa screening services for corporations, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has launched a new Mobile Visa Screening Clinic that can visit employees at workplaces across the UAE capital.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Omar Abdulrahman Al Hashmi, Chief Clinical Officer at SEHA Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), said: “We are pleased to launch the new Mobile Visa Screening Clinic, which complements our visa screening services currently available at 12 disease prevention centers. Large companies will benefit from the new mobile clinic, which will provide visa screening services to employees at their workplace, therefore reducing time away from work. We will also be operating the mobile clinic in line with each company’s needs and can function 24 hours a day or on weekends and holidays, if need be.”

The mobile clinic features 2 examination rooms, 2 x-ray rooms, a blood collection room, and 2 waiting areas with 12 chairs. The client’s journey, which takes from 15 to 30 minutes, begins with registration followed by examination, blood collection, and x-ray. Some clients may be required to take the hepatitis vaccination, which is administered in 3 doses, with the first given on the same day and subsequent doses scheduled at a later date. Clients do not need to return to the mobile clinic to pick up their results, as these are integrated within the online network operated by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Authority.

SEHA AHS has been Abu Dhabi’s largest provider of visa screening services since 2006, with a network of 12 disease prevention and screening centers spread across the emirate. In addition to regular visa screenings, SEHA AHS provides fast track and premium screening services at selected centers. Companies interested in booking the Mobile Visa Screening Clinic can email mobilevisascreening@seha.ae. Individual clients can book an appointment through the newly launched SEHA Visa Screening app, available from iTunes and the Google Play store.

