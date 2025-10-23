Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) participated in the 8th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025), reaffirming its pivotal role in supporting the emirate’s economic agenda and strengthening its position as a leading global investment destination.

Held for the first time in Sharjah in conjunction with the World Investment Conference (WIC), the international forum underscores the emirate’s growing role as a global hub for economic dialogue and a testing ground for forward-looking investment ideas and solutions. It is organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), in partnership with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) and the UAE Ministry of Investment.

As a strategic partner of SIF 2025, the Sharjah Chamber took part in the event through a unified and integrated platform within the forum’s accompanying exhibition. The platform highlighted the Chamber’s services and joint efforts in supporting the private sector, reflecting its commitment to fostering a robust business support ecosystem. It featured SCCI’s core entities, including the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (Tahkeem) and the Sharjah Exports Development Center (SEDC).

The Chamber also highlighted its role in facilitating regional and international partnerships for its 72,000-plus members, and in driving foreign direct investment inflows to the emirate through trade missions and business networking forums.

During the Sharjah Investment Forum 2025, SCCI conducted a series of meetings and bilateral discussions with participating business delegations to explore new avenues for collaboration, enhance strategic economic partnerships, and exchange insights on optimising trade and investment relations between the parties.

H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, held a meeting with H.E. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Investment, to discuss ways of advancing bilateral economic cooperation.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Ayesha Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla, Chairperson of Emirates Businesswomen Council (EBWC); H.E Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; and H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai and Northern Emirates. Also present were Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, and Dr. Syed Tahir, Chairman of Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah.

The discussions focused on unlocking opportunities in priority sectors including trade, manufacturing, and logistics, and exploring mechanisms to enhance trade exchange and facilitate investment flows between Sharjah and Pakistan.

The Sharjah Chamber also held several one-on-one meetings with leading investors and CEOs of regional and global enterprises to showcase Sharjah’s investment landscape. The discussions highlighted the emirate’s competitive advantages, including its pro-business environment, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and investor-friendly legislation designed to foster sustainable growth across key economic sectors.

H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais remarked that SIF 2025 coincides with Sharjah’s remarkable progress in attracting foreign direct investment, reflecting the success of its forward-looking economic development vision under the wise leadership and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He noted that Sharjah ranked as the fastest-growing emirate in the UAE during the first half of 2025, with investment inflows rising by 361% and total capital investments reaching USD 1.5 billion.

Al Owais added that SCCI is keen to keep pace with this growing investment momentum by expanding cooperation with regional and international economic institutions, fostering cross-border partnerships, and promoting Sharjah’s unique investment opportunities through organised trade missions and the establishment of specialised business councils under its umbrella.

For his part, H.E Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi stated that the Sharjah Investment Forum 2025 provides a key opportunity to enhance communication and strengthen Sharjah’s position as a global hub for sustainable investment.

He encouraged investors and entrepreneurs from across the globe to explore the emirate’s promising opportunities sectors such as education, technology, logistics, advanced manufacturing, and sustainability, affirming that Sharjah’s advanced infrastructure, investor-friendly regulations, and qualified workforce position it as a strategic and sustainable partner.

“Investment is a driver of cooperation, integration, and mutual growth, an objective the Chamber continues to advance through its integrated initiatives, programmes, and specialised centers serving both the local and global business community,” Al Awadi added.

Through its unified platform at SIF 2025, the Sharjah Chamber showcased its integrated role in attracting and nurturing investment projects through a comprehensive suite of business support services, including business setup, membership, and international trade facilitation.

It highlighted its key initiatives such as the Tijarah 101 Center, which aim to equip entrepreneurs with the tools for growth, as well as the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (Tahkeem), which provides a legal “safety net” that enhances investor confidence by offering efficient and flexible commercial dispute resolution services.

Another strategic initiative is the Sharjah Exports Development Center (SEDC), which serves as a key pillar in SCCI’s integrated investment ecosystem, functioning as a catalyst for growth by enabling local enterprises to access international markets through export facilitation programmes and organised trade missions.

All of SCCI’s initiatives are further strengthened by Expo Centre Sharjah’s role in organising and hosting major economic events and large-scale exhibitions that enhance the emirate’s global investment appeal.

Held under the theme “Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future,” SIF 2025 brought together over 10,000 participants from 142 countries and featured 130 international speakers, including ministers and global economic leaders. It underscored Sharjah’s strategic role as a competitive regional destination for sustainable and high-value investments and its growing appeal in attracting long-term capital flows

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com