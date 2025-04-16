Wasfaty, a digital platform, received the China Association of Inventions’ award.

HE Minister of Health Fahad Abdulrahman AlJalajel: ‘Innovation is at the heart of our commitment to reimaging the future of healthcare to increase life expectancy in the Kingdom to 80 years by 2030’.

Geneva – The Saudi Ministry of Health received 19 medals and a special award at the 50th International Exhibition of Inventions in Geneva, recognising the innovative work the Kingdom is doing to drive forward the global health space. The significant milestone came with the unveiling of 19 inventions, designed to address domestic, global, and universal health challenges.

Innovations included a wide array of technologies such as AI-powered diagnostic tools, advanced surgical devices, digital health platforms, and next-generation biotechnology solutions, all aimed at improving patient outcomes, increasing access, and advancing preventative care. Of the six gold medal innovations, three also received Jury Recognition for outstanding work.

His Excellency Fahad Abdulrahman AlJalajel, emphasized Saudi Arabia’s dedication to advancing global healthcare, stating: "Innovation is at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation. Through cutting-edge technology, strategic investments, and global collaboration, we are building a healthcare system that is not only advanced but also sustainable, accessible, and impactful. The recognition of our innovative solutions in Geneva underscores our commitment to innovation as a key driver to shape the future of healthcare on a global scale and our ambition to increase life expectancy in the Kingdom to 80 years by 2030.’

Mrs Najlaa Kateb, Director of the Saudi Global Innovation Centre, commented: “I’m honoured that these inventions, which are bringing tangible benefits to millions of patients in Saudi Arabia, have been recognized globally. Saudi Arabia encourages creating thinking, nurtures and supports researchers, entrepreneurs, academics and healthcare practitioners to create solutions to address genuine health problems for our Kingdom and the world.’’

Biotechnology was a focus for the Saudi booth, showcasing a variety of innovations including NanoPalm, a gene therapy-based solution to combat accumulative liver toxicity, currently in Phase 1 clinical trials valued at USD 80 million for the treatment of Sickle Cell Disease.

In the realm of digital transformation, platforms such as Wasfaty are revolutionizing healthcare accessibility and efficiency. Collectively, these systems have already saved the Kingdom over SAR 1.3 billion (USD 347 million) through streamlined e-prescriptions and integrated health records.

The Saudi pavilion included active participation from healthcare system entities, including the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), the Council of Health Insurance (Daman), the National Institute for Health Research, and the National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO).

These entities displayed a series of inventions reflected the Kingdom’s commitment to healthcare transformation under Vision 2030.

A total of nine silver medals were awarded to a number of health clusters across the Kingdom affiliated with the Saudi Health Holding Company, in addition to the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Health Research Institute. The Council of Health Insurance and three other health clusters affiliated with the Saudi Health Holding Company each received four bronze medals.

The Ministry’s participation in this year’s exhibition reinforced Saudi Arabia’s position as a rising global player in healthcare innovation. Through scalable technologies, cross-border research partnerships, and strategic investments, the Kingdom is charting a course toward a more resilient and advanced healthcare future.

