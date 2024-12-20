Riyadh:

Saudia, the national flag carrier, has signed an agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Media to strengthen coordination and collaboration across various sectors, including both ground and onboard services. The agreement was finalized during the inaugural ImpaQ Impact Makers Forum and signed by Khaled Tash, Saudia Group Chief Marketing Officer, and His Excellency Mishaal Al-Tuwaijri, Assistant Undersecretary for Shared Services at the Ministry of Media.

Under this agreement, a dedicated channel for the Ministry of Media will be added to Saudia’s in-flight entertainment systems and displayed in AlFursan lounges. This channel will provide regular updates on the Ministry’s initiatives. Additionally, Saudia will offer fast-track and business-class services to the Ministry’s guests and sponsor its events.

Khaled Tash, Saudia Group Chief Marketing Officer, stated: “In line with Saudia’s new identity, we are committed to strengthening our relationships with various government entities to support their objectives. The Ministry of Media plays a pivotal role in showcasing the programs of Saudi Vision 2030 and its ambitious projects across various media channels. Displaying the Ministry’s initiatives on Saudia’s screens will significantly boost their visibility, supported by our daily operations of over 600 flights connecting the world to the Kingdom and over 100 destinations worldwide. This agreement aligns with Saudia’s largest project to enhance the guest experience by delivering quality services at every stage of travel and integrating the latest innovations in aviation.”

The ImpaQ Impact Makers Forum, a visionary initiative by the Ministry of Media, serves as a premier platform for exchanging expertise and celebrating successful endeavors. The forum spans 14 key areas of influence, including media, artificial intelligence, sports, tourism, entertainment, and culture. It aims to redefine paradigms of media collaboration and create interactive platforms that tell compelling stories of achievement and impact. By attracting a distinguished group of global influencers, experts, and content creators, the forum underscores the Kingdom’s status as a global hub for inspiration and innovation across various fields.

About Saudia

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet, with 144 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2025" for the fourth consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.Saudia.com