ABU DHABI – Eight experts from the UAE’s National Experts Program (NEP 4.0 Cohort) have unveiled today eight innovative behavioral policy solutions at The Behavioral Exchange™ (BX2025). These solutions address some of the UAE's most pressing challenges, ranging from education and healthcare to sustainability, cultural identity, and food security.

BX2025, being held for the first time in the MENA region, takes place at New York University Abu Dhabi, from April 30 to May 1, 2025.

The experts’ solutions showcase field-tested interventions designed to address key national challenges. Each project is developed using behavioural science methodologies and piloted during the conference.

Each solution reflects the UAE’s strategic vision for the future, with a strong emphasis on innovation and social impact.

In this regard, His Excellency Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, Director of the NEP, emphasized the active role of the UAE NEP experts in addressing contemporary challenges and developing effective solutions, particularly in areas of national priorities. He also highlighted the importance of leveraging behavioural science methodologies, grounded in scientific evidence and empirical studies, to shape policies tailored to various critical societal issues.

Among the projects, Khulood Alawadi’s project focuses on empowering students by addressing the unique learning needs. Her proposal champions innovative, gender-responsive solutions that foster engagement, encouraging both academic success and active participation in civic life.

Dr. Mohamed Al Ameri proposes behavioural interventions to reduce the incidence of rare genetic diseases through enhanced premarital screening practices.

Mohamed Janahi outlines a consumer behaviour strategy to increase purchases of UAE-made goods using shelf labelling, mobile nudges, and retail loyalty incentives. Maryam Al Falasi focuses on food security, proposing a national food donation system using default prompts and behavioural incentives to reduce waste.

On youth and digital engagement, Faisal Al Hawi introduces a school-and-home-based programme to reduce passive screen time among children aged 6–10. Sumaya Al Hajeri will launch a digital literacy campaign led by “Digital Heroes,” encouraging responsible and values-driven social media use among UAE youth.

In the culture and identity track, Rawdha Al Qubaisi proposes integrating certified Emirati cultural immersion into visa pathways and workplace onboarding to improve long-term expat engagement. Mohamed Alwahedi introduces a policy initiative to promote modest “Medeem” weddings through defaults, social messaging, and community-led incentives.