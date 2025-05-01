Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafrah Region, received a delegation from Awqaf Abu Dhabi (the Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority), headed by His Excellency Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed, Chairman of the Authority.

During the meeting, His Highness reviewed Awqaf’s role in promoting sustainable development in Al Dhafrah by investing in endowment assets, developing initiatives that support the community, and contributing to creating an integrated economic environment that meets the needs of current and future generations.His Highness was also briefed on Awqaf’s strategy that aims to maximise the economic and social impact of endowments by driving investment in endowment assets to be utilized in sustainable projects that benefit the community.

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the commitment of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, towards supporting initiatives that contribute to enhancing social and economic development by ensuring a flexible investment environment that supports innovation and sustainability. His Highness praised the pivotal role of Awqaf Abu Dhabi in contributing to Abu Dhabi's vision by utilising endowment resources to enhance the well-being of society.

During the session, His Excellency Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed outlined Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s strategic efforts to ensure innovative investment strategies that balance financial returns and societal impact align with the UAE’s 2025 Year of Community under the theme ‘Hand in Hand’ alongside national priorities and sustainable development goals. He emphasised how endowments, which have historically been one of the most important tools for economic development in the UAE, have today become a main pillar for supporting charitable and economic initiatives through the development of new models for sustainable investment in line with global best practices.

Furthermore, His Excellency Fahad Abdul Qader Al Qassim, Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, highlighted Awqaf’s dedication in attracting more investments in the endowment sector to ensure sustainable returns that will finance community projects, enhance job opportunities and support entrepreneurship in Al Dhafrah Region. He also shed light on the importance of integrating endowments into urban development plans, allowing the innovative use of endowment lands to enhance economic development.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and develops the endowment sector by maximising social and financial impact across the community through developing investments and partnerships to meet values of sustainability.

In addition to managing all endowment related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of wealth of minors, interdicted and others, contributing to greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to advance the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars centered on the management and investment of endowments and minors’ funds. It also aims to reshape endowment practices at the Emirate level.

