Riyadh KSA: The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) expands its strategic collaboration with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and Petal Ads, the advertising arm of HMS, to enhance tourists' travel experience and boost Chinese tourism to Saudi by creating a smarter and more immersive travel experience for tourists visiting Saudi. The partnership aims to revolutionize the way tourists explore the country through increased digitization of travel services, with a special focus on attracting Chinese tourists to the Kingdom.

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and Saudi Tourism Authority have signed an MOU during the Approved Destination Status (ADS) launch ceremony held in Beijing. Mr Fahd M. Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, was the signatory of the MOU along with Mr. Walter Ji Rengui, President of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service Global Ecosystem Development & Operations. The signing reflects both parties' ongoing collaboration and continued shared commitment to promote Saudi as a unique and dynamic destination to Chinese audiences.

Choon Yang Quek, Chief Technology Officer, Saudi Tourism Authority said, "The partnership with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and Petal Ads is part of Saudi’s wider novel approach to marketing tourism and travel experiences that transform the visitor experience. Huawei has a deep connection with its consumers, which combined with Saudi’s dedication to visitor experiences, we are now able to reach new audiences more effectively via established Huawei channels and tap into new insights on Chinese travelers to better tailor their journey in Saudi.”

Alhasan Aldabbagh, President of APAC Markets at Saudi Tourism Authority said, “We are thrilled to partner with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and Petal Ads to enhance the travel experience of tourists visiting Saudi. By making Huawei’s cutting-edge technology an integral part of the travel experience, we can tap into established channels to reach a much wider audience and develop a deeper understanding of potential visitors. Through this partnership, we are reaffirming our commitments set out under Vision 2030 and are delivering tailored and custom experiences for Chinese travelers.”

Mr. Walter Ji Rengui, President, Consumer BG, Global Ecosystem Development and Operations Department, said, "We are delighted to partner with the Saudi Tourism Authority in this exciting collaboration. By integrating our advanced technology solutions, we aim to provide tourists visiting Saudi with an enhanced and seamless travel experience. This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation and our dedication to transforming the tourism industry for the better."

By integrating Huawei Mobile Services’ advanced technology solutions, tourists visiting Saudi Arabia will enjoy a smarter travel experience and will have access to a range of innovative tools and applications that simplify their travel journey. From seamless navigation and language translation services to augmented reality-guided tours, this collaboration aims to ensure that tourists can make the most of their time while traveling.

Through this groundbreaking collaboration, the Saudi Tourism Authority seeks to leverage cutting-edge technology to offer tourists an unparalleled experience while showcasing the rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and warm hospitality that Saudi has to offer. It further represents Saudi’s commitment to deliver tailored and seamless experiences for Chinese visitors with accessible support available throughout the duration of the visitor journey.

In partnership with Petal Ads, the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) is making substantial efforts to welcome an increasing number of Chinese tourists to explore the beauty and wonder of Saudi. The collaboration includes targeted marketing campaigns across various platforms to raise awareness about the diverse tourist attractions and unique experiences the country has to offer to the Chinese audience.

In addition, and in an endeavor to strengthen ties with China and promote Saudi as a premier tourist destination, VIP guests from the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) participated in the VIP panel discussion at the HDC ‘Together 2023 in China’. The panel discussion aimed to highlight the mutual benefits of tourism collaboration between the two nations and explore new avenues for cross-cultural exchange.

About Saudi Tourism Authority

Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi’s tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination’s offering through programs, packages and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country’s unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi’s destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries.

To learn more please visit https://www.visitsaudi.cn/zh

About Huawei Mobile Services (HMS)

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) is a part of Huawei Consumer Business Group, which aims to provide a complete, all-scenario mobile ecosystem to Huawei device users. HMS users can enjoy official services such as AppGallery, Mobile Cloud, Themes, Video, Petal Search, Petal Maps and more which come along with EMUI. HMS covers users in over 170 countries and regions, serving as an ultimate and premium smart living experience to benefit every user. As the era of a fully connected world has arrived, HMS continues evolving to provide an optimised mobile experience and fulfil the commitment to bring the world closer.

Visit huaweimobileservices.com for more information on HMS.

