Jakarta, Indonesia - His Excellency the Saudi Minister of Health, Mr. Fahad bin Abdulrahman AlJalajel, met with His Excellency the Indonesian Minister of Health, Budi D. Sadikin, during his official visit to the Republic of Indonesia.

The focus of the meeting was health cooperation between the two countries, nurturing opportunities for health talent within the Kingdom and to enhance medical services provided to Indonesian pilgrims and Umrah performers. This work is driven by the Health Transformation Program’s aims of enhancing the efficiency and quality of health services across the Kingdom and to improve the Hajj and Umrah experience for visitors.

Their Excellencies also shared their experiences in hospital management and primary health care. Mr AlJalajel highlighted the Kingdom's experience of the digital health transformation and the use of artificial intelligence to enhance diagnosis and streamline hospital management, in addition to exploring opportunities for joint investment in pharmaceutical industries and medical equipment.

The two Health Ministers witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Health Holding Company and the Indonesian Ministry of Health in the field of healthcare cooperation. It was signed on the Saudi side by the CEO of the Health Holding Company, Mr. Nasser bin Mohammed Al-Haqbani, and on the Indonesian side by Yuli Varianti, Director General of Health Human Resources at the Ministry of Health.

His Excellency, Mr. Fahad bin Abdulrahman AlJalajel said: “This agreement builds upon previous collaborations between our two nations. I’m pleased to see this commitment to advancing healthcare standards and improving medical services for citizens and pilgrims alike.”

The Health Holding Company also signed another Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Nahdlatul Ulama Surabaya, with the aim of enhancing cooperation in the field of Indonesian health cadres to support the healthcare sector in the Kingdom. It was signed by Mr. Nasser bin Mohammed Al-Haqbani and the President of Nahdlatul Ulama University, Professor Ahmed Yazidi, in the presence of the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Amoudi, along with a number of Undersecretaries of the Ministry and leaders in the Ministry of Health and the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties.

This is part of the Saudi Ministry of Health’s work to improve international cooperation in the health sector, by expanding the scope of global strategic partnerships, contributing to developing medical services, and supporting innovation to advance the quality of healthcare and enhance its sustainability.