Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: – The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) reaffirms its commitment to global humanitarian aid with the launch of new relief shipments to Gaza and Sudan from King Abdulaziz Port in Jeddah.

KSrelief will provide the aid shipment for Gaza, addressing essential needs such as food, shelter, and other supplies including electric generators and heavy equipment, such as, bulldozers, water tankers and forklifts. The total weight of this shipment is approximately 484 tons, demonstrating KSrelief's unwavering dedication to delivering essential support to the people of Gaza.

Additionally, KSrelief will deliver a comprehensive aid shipment to Sudan, encompassing vital medical supplies, food, and shelter materials. This shipment, weighing approximately 2408.5 tons which exemplifies KSrelief's steadfast commitment to delivering crucial support to the people of Sudan.

The aid shipments are expected to arrive in Gaza within one day, traveling from the Red Sea to Egypt through El Arish in northern Egypt. The shipment to Sudan is expected to arrive within two days from the launch date. These supplies are crucial for maintaining public health, reducing suffering, and fostering a foundation for long-term recovery and development.

The launch of the ships will be attended by H.E. Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, marking a significant moment in humanitarian assistance. The event will be attended by the Saudi Arabia’s Non-resident Ambassador to Palestine who also serves as the Ambassador to Jordan, Nayef bin Bandar Al Sudairi, and the Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Sudan, Ali bin Hassan Jafar. This launch underscores the collaborative efforts and commitment of Saudi Arabia to alleviate suffering and enhance the well-being of those affected by conflict and hardship.

H.E. Al Rabeeah commented: “Today, our foremost priority is to ensure that beneficiaries receive essential shelter, food, and necessities of life. Our focus is on meeting these fundamental needs to alleviate immediate hardships and provide a stable foundation for those affected in both Sudan and Gaza. This commitment is reflected in the significant volumes of aid being transported by the ships”.

He added:

“During these difficult times of hardship and aid blockades, we must collaborate and listen to the voices of those who are helpless to ensure that our efforts make a meaningful difference.”

This launch is particularly significant as it coincides with the reopening of the Rafah crossing with Egypt, following its recent seizure by Israeli forces earlier this month. It underscores the urgent need for a solution that would lead to the resumption of normal life for civilians, highlighting the importance of immediate humanitarian aid and support during this critical time.

-Ends-

For further information and media inquiries please contact:

Sarah Almarzuki - S.Almarzuki@ksrelief.org

Lama Ghazzawi - l.ghazzawi@ksrelief.org

About KSrelief:

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), established under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, represents Saudi Arabia's commitment to global humanitarian efforts. Inaugurated in May 2015, the centre operates in over 95 countries on principles of fairness, objectivity, and collaboration with international organizations, focusing on providing aid to those in crisis worldwide.