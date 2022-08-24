During a press conference about the new academic year 2022-2023

UAE: Her Excellency Sarah Bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Schools Establishment, affirmed that the Emirates Schools Establishment is moving forward in cooperation with all concerned entities in developing the future government learning ecosystem in the UAE, in line with the vision and directions of the wise leadership towards the Next 50’, to achieve the needs and aspirations of both students and parents.

This came during a press conference about the new academic year 2022-2023, with the participation of Mrs. Faryal Tawakul Acting Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Transport; Mahammed Alqasim, Acting Director General; Her Excellency Lubna Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of School Operations Sector– Abu Dhabi; and Hessa Rasheed, Acting Executive Director of School Branch 2.

Her Excellency said: “We worked effortlessly to develop a clear plan, to manage and operate government schools, aiming at providing support to our students and school cadres, and developing our educational system in line with the future requirements and challenges. Our wise leadership attaches great importance to the educational sector as one of the most important pillars of human development.”

Ajyal Schools model

Her Excellency highlighted the Ajyal Schools model, which is operated in partnership with the private sector and under the direct supervision of the establishment. She noted that the number of students who attend the new model in its first academic year 2022-2023 has reached 5,902 students, distributed among 10 schools in various regions of the country.

Training and workshops

Al Amiri said: “We begin the new academic year by launching various training workshops targeting 22557 teachers and administrators. The trainings will continue throughout the school year, aiming at developing educational cadres and providing them with the latest methods and skills. The Establishment has hired 1096 teachers and educational staff, to raise the establishment's readiness and ability to fill Current and future needs.”

Safe environment and fully equipped buildings

Her Excellency Sara Al Amiri, reaffirmed the readiness of government schools, noting that the specialized teams worked effortlessly to raise the readiness of 95% of government schools and provide them with periodic maintenance. Thanks to the efforts of the specialized teams, we were able to equip 150 schools affected by the recent weather conditions in the eastern coast of the country. The maintenance included repairing buildings, internet service and replacing damaged display devices and smart learning screens.

The Emirates Schools Establishment has distributed 857 new interactive screens in schools, in addition to providing backup devices distributed to all schools for the emergency use. There are 564 government schools in the country with 24,751 educational staff and approximately 274,895 students.

The Emirates Schools Establishment, provided all curricula electronically on the Al Diwan platform, it will also distribute 4103,960 books and 25,434 computers.

More than 4000 school buses

Feryal Tawakul, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Transport affirmed that the company is ready to provide school transport service for students of government schools in the country for the next academic year 2022-2023. She noted that more than 4,000 school buses have been allocated to provide the service, including 100 buses equipped for people of determination and 490 new school buses, to transport about 170,000 students, in 504 government schools, including 8 of the recently announced Ajyal schools.

Tawakul said: “Our priority at Emirates Transport, is the safety of our students, which have been translated through our full commitment to all safety requirements, in cooperation with all parties, and we ask especially parents to prepare their children, and direct them to discipline in the school buses.”

