Salem Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), stated that the economic sector in the Emirate of Ajman is characterized by continuous growth and diversity of opportunities, stressing that the issuance of the new law regarding the Ajman Chamber has a direct impact on the development and growth of the business environment in the emirate. This helps support and protect the interests of its members from private sector establishments and enhances competitive capabilities for growing direct investments in the emirate. It will also support the Ajman Chamber’s efforts in spreading the culture of entrepreneurship and providing tools that stimulate the capabilities of the business community in the emirate.

Al Suwaidi explained that under the new law, the Ajman Chamber will seek to diversify the components of the economy and investment in the emirate, overcome challenges in cooperation with partners, and form work groups, in addition to organizing foreign trade missions with the aim of promoting the emirate as an ideal destination for investment and expanding the network of foreign relations. The new law also guarantees the formation of permanent and temporary committees to facilitate the Ajman Chamber’s work and achieve its goals that are consistent with the vision of the emirate and the UAE.

He said, "The new law allows the Ajman Chamber to adapt flexibly to ongoing economic changes, and stimulates the provision of advanced and effective services that meet the needs of private sector establishments. It also consolidates its role in achieving the emirate's goals, contributing to economic growth and attracting investments."