Abu Dhabi: As part of its awareness campaign to educate new and existing customers on how to access services on Ma’ashi, the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) offers its members, who are considered the Authority’s partners, a step-by-step explanation on how to access and make full use of the recently launched pension platform.

In order for employers, insured members, pensioners and beneficiaries to benefit and complete their transactions smoothly through the pension platform, Ma’ashi, which translates to ‘My Pension’, members are required to enter GPSSA’s platform www.gpssa.gov.ae where they must initially register and create an account online using the Digital ID.

Employer registration

Those already delegated to access GPSSA’s platform may access the upgraded Ma’ashi platform on behalf of their employer via the usual method, i.e. email verification, while newly authorized individuals must create an account, select the employer and submit an approval request to the GPSSA, who in return send the application back to the employer for reconfirmation and approval. Once that process is complete, users may register, access their dashboard and complete transactions effortlessly.

The new platform allows authorized members to review and update an employer and employee’s profile and data, while determining access controls for other members using the platform.

Registration of insured individuals

After completing the registration process in the Ma’ashi platform using the digital ID, insured individuals will be able to select their own personalized dashboard where they are able to view their monthly salary amount and expected benefits (i.e., end-of-service gratuity, pension amount, etc.). Through the dashboard, customers may access a list of services such as a To Whom It May Concern Letter and Merging Service Years. They can also view a summary of their financial details, total contributions paid to date and previous statements via accessing the Financial Summary service. Any applications submitted to date either through the insured employee or his/her employer can be accessed in the Your Requests section of the dashboard, and finally a Help & Support service is available for comments, suggestions, or inquiries.

Registration of pensioners

Once pensioners complete the registration process on the Ma’ashi platform, they can access the Member Account icon, then View Profile which can be found under the customer’s name and update their personal data, user entitlement status or pension entitlement data.

Additionally, certificates regarding monthly salary contributions and monthly pension salary can be accessed and presented to whomever it may concern. Pension statements and the status of a certain application submitted to the GPSSA can also be found in the services and procedures section.

Registration of beneficiaries

The Ma’ashi digital platform enables beneficiaries to view their account details and access services such as decease notification, registration and cancelation of beneficiaries, creating a new beneficiary case registration or canceling the registration of a current beneficiary. It is also possible to register, track transaction requests or cancel the registration of an agent, guardian, or caretaker. The option to send comments, suggestions or inquire via the Help & Support section is always available.

For more information, please contact:

Dina El Shammaa

Media and Public Relations Senior Specialist

E-mail: dina.elshammaa@gpssa.gov.ae

Website: www.gpssa.gov.ae