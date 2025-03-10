Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai is one of the best places in the world for shoppers, from malls to markets and homegrown hidden gems to top designer labels. The city’s retail landscape has reached new heights for Ramadan in Dubai, organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), in partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) as well as public and private sectors.

DFRE has planned exciting shopping and gifting experiences until 30 March in malls and retail districts across the city, with exclusive Ramadan promotions, limited-time global brand activations, captivating mall experiences, and grand raffles bringing endless ways for everyone to make the most of this special time of the year. Malls will remain open as usual during the day and operate until late into the night, while the city’s ideal outdoor weather adds to the season’s charm this year.

With all this and more, here are the top retail offers and promotions to watch out for…

Ramadan Retail Promotions

Date: until 30 March

until 30 March Location: Various locations across Dubai

Various locations across Dubai About: Dubai has become a haven for shopping and gifting as the city's retail landscape is transformed with exclusive Ramadan retail promotions at citywide markets and malls - all remaining open during the day and with longer operating hours into the night. Themed entertainment, exclusive offers at must-have local and global brands, as well as mega prizes at citywide shopping malls will bring together the best for Ramadan.

Global Brand Activations

Date: until 30 March

until 30 March Location: Various locations across Dubai

Various locations across Dubai About: Ramadan will bring the opportunity to shop for exclusive collections and luxury gifts from some of the world’s best-known brands and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of Dubai’s shopping districts and malls. Brands that will showcase exclusive Ramadan collections include Tanagra, Fendi, Elemis, Make Up For Ever, L'Artisan Parfumeur, Penhaligons, Ghawali, Haze, Yeda, and L'Occitane.

Ramadan at Festival Bay

Date: until 30 March

until 30 March Location: Festival Bay in Dubai Festival City Mall

Festival Bay in Dubai Festival City Mall About: Ramadan at Festival Bay in Dubai Festival City Mall will bring together culture, entertainment, and shopping from 6pm to midnight every day, with retail-pop-ups, food trucks, live traditional entertainment, cultural activities like henna and calligraphy, the stunning IMAGINE Show, as well as a spend-and-win campaign where those who spend AED 300 or more can enter a weekly draw to take home AED 10,000.

Shop & Win AED 50,000 Weekly This Ramadan

Date: until 31 March

until 31 March Location: Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, and City Centre Deira

Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, and City Centre Deira About: Shoppers will instantly earn 10X cashback on the SHARE application and stand the chance to win a weekly prize of AED 50,000 SHARE points equivalent to AED 50,000 when they spend AED 300 or more at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, or City Centre Deira and scan their receipt on the app.

Lanterns of Generosity – Mercato & Town Centre Scavenger Hunt

Date: until 30 March

until 30 March Location: Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah

Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah About: Mercato is embracing the season of reflection and generosity with beautifully themed traditional décor and partnering with Emirates Red Crescent and Dubai Islamic Affairs to launch “Share Your Blessings” - a month-long charity initiative inviting shoppers to donate essential items. Adding to the festivities, Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah is inviting shoppers to participate in the exciting Lantern Hunt for a chance to win daily prizes, including free iftars, shopping vouchers, hampers, and exclusive brand services.

Ramadan Together at City Walk

Date: until 27 March

until 27 March Location: City Walk

City Walk About: Visitors to City Walk can experience captivating live entertainment twice-daily from Wednesdays to Sundays this Ramadan, starting at 9pm.

Ramadan Together at The Beach, JBR

Date: until 27 March

until 27 March Location: The Beach, JBR

The Beach, JBR About: Friends and families are invited to enjoy a variety of experiences, including alfresco dining, relaxation, and shopping - with restaurants and retail outlets remaining open during the day.

Ramadan is Closer To You

Date: until 30 March

until 30 March Location: Al Seef, Al Khawaneej Walk, Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Boxpark, JBR, Bluewaters

Al Seef, Al Khawaneej Walk, Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Boxpark, JBR, Bluewaters About: This Ramadan, visitors can come together for unforgettable moments of iftar, suhoor, and community celebrations across Dubai’s most enchanting destinations. Al Seef elevates its cultural charm with flavourful delights, cultural entertainment, breathtaking light projections as part of Ramadan Reflections, and more. Al Khawaneej Walk brings enchanting iftar gatherings at the Ramadan Majlis. The Beach, JBR promises a festive ambiance with endless dining, themed workshops, striking lights, and musical vibes. Boxpark blends urban charm with delicious food and entertainment, while Bluewaters Island provides a refreshing waterfront setting for evenings filled with joy, lights, and culinary delights.

Radiance of Ramadan

Date: until 30 March

until 30 March Location: Various locations across Dubai

Various locations across Dubai About: The Dubai Jewellery Group has launched a citywide Radiance of Ramadan promotion with exquisite jewellery collections and exclusive offers from participating jewellers, including half back on select diamond and pearl jewellery, complimentary gifts with select purchases, and free custom engraving services.

4 Million Skywards Miles and More This Ramadan

Date: until 30 March

until 30 March Location: Various locations across Dubai

Various locations across Dubai About: Shoppers will also stand a chance to become one of 40 winners to win a cumulative 4 million Skywards Miles and more this Ramadan with every AED 100 spent, while earning 25 per cent bonus Skywards Miles on purchases with participating retailers. New users of the Skywards Everyday app will also enjoy four times the Miles on their first transaction when paying with a Visa card, and first-time shoppers at Skywards Miles Mall can earn 2,000 bonus Miles with their first Visa purchase.

Ramadan in Dubai is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

For more information, visit the Ramadan in Dubai website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

About Ramadan In Dubai

Ramadan in Dubai brings a joyful season of unforgettable moments, embodying a spirit of togetherness and unity. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in collaboration with Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), a packed programme of vibrant experiences brings friends and families together to enjoy cultural activities, pop-up markets, community iftar and suhoor gatherings, a diverse gastronomy scene, cultural entertainment as well as exclusive shopping deals with extended mall hours and special offers across the city's hotels and attractions - all remaining open as usual during the day. Dubai truly comes alive during Ramadan, with the entire city sparkling in celebration with more late-night activities, such as extended mall opening hours, night markets, weekend fireworks shows, festive lights, and projection shows. In addition, this year, Dubai’s cooler weather enhances the season’s charm, creating a truly unique and memorable festive atmosphere for all residents and visitors whether celebrating Ramadan or simply looking to explore the city during this treasured time of the year.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

