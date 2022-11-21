Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) was recognised as the Best Employer Brand in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) during the 30th World HRD Congress. The economic zone was honoured for its ability to use effective marketing communications to attract, retain, and develop talent in its community.

In its commitment to becoming the top employer, RAKEZ implemented several projects for its over 400 employees. Some of these projects include employee recognition initiatives, team building activities, clubs, employee development strategies, and building a centralised human resources (HR) system.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said, “We are proud for being named the Best Employer Brand in the GCC. It is a great achievement for RAKEZ. We value our brilliant talent and this milestone demonstrates our commitment to providing a positive and motivating work environment for them.”

“We have made big strides in creating a more engaging and rewarding work environment at RAKEZ. We will continue providing our dedicated employees with all the opportunities and tools to develop along with the sense of belonging and the empowerment they deserve,” he added.

During the World HRD Congress awarding ceremony, RAKEZ Group Director of HR and Development, Aysha Sulaiman, was also recognised as ‘Middle East’s Woman Leader’ for her extraordinary efforts in supporting gender diversity and inclusion at work, promoting empowerment and social change, ability to influence policy and strategy, and optimal utilisation of opportunities and resources.

Commenting on this accomplishment, Aysha said: “Being recognised as one of the women leaders by the World HRD Congress is a true honour for me. Such appreciation for our contributions encourages us to work harder. It is always a pleasure to participate in these annual events, where we can connect with other HR professionals to discuss the best practices for making our respective organisations a better place for all our colleagues.”

