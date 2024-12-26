Ras Al Khaimah: The RAKEZ Growth Series 2024 drew to a successful close at Compass Coworking Centre, uniting participants, speakers, and business leaders from all events of the year for a day of meaningful connections, reflection, and powerful business insights. The concluding event celebrated the strides the community has made in growing their ventures, leveraging the knowledge, strategies, and networks fostered throughout the series.

In 2024, the RAKEZ Growth Series hosted 10 sessions featuring dozens of leading experts across diverse industries, including finance, marketing, wellness, media, and government. The series attracted over 1,000 entrepreneurs and business owners eager to learn, connect, and expand their opportunities.

Reflecting on the success of the initiative, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jalad said, “The RAKEZ Growth Series was created with a mission to empower business owners and entrepreneurs with practical strategies, actionable insights, and valuable networks to fuel their success. The 2024 edition delivered on this promise, facilitating countless opportunities for growth, collaboration, and learning. It has been incredible to witness the transformative power of shared knowledge and connections in our community.”

The last event of the year offered a platform for attendees to revisit key takeaways from the series, reconnect with peers, and gain fresh perspectives from inspiring speakers. Entrepreneurs reflected on their journeys, and shared achievements, and explored ways to sustain the momentum into 2025.

Throughout 2024, the RAKEZ Growth Series proved to be a transformative platform for business success. Participants consistently shared remarkable stories of progress, citing the series’ support, expertise, and networking opportunities as pivotal to their growth.

Speaking about the impact of the RAKEZ Growth Series, Shijin Abdul Latheef, Founder of Craftspot Designs, said: "The RAKEZ Growth Series has been a true game-changer for me! Each session delivered actionable insights, and the networking opportunities have allowed me to forge invaluable partnerships. These events have consistently exceeded my expectations, providing unmatched value that keeps me coming back.”

Sharing her experience with the RAKEZ Growth Series, Hannah Joao, Founder of Digitally Driven, said: "The Growth Series events have been essential to my personal and professional journey. By attending multiple sessions, I’ve not only grown my network but also built meaningful partnerships that have significantly boosted my business. As the founder of a digital marketing agency in Ras Al Khaimah, I’ve experienced firsthand how these sessions cultivate innovation, collaboration, and practical takeaways that empower businesses to thrive. For me, the Growth Series isn’t just an event—it’s a launchpad for success."

Reflecting on his journey with the RAKEZ Growth Series, Mohamed Ismail Syed, Founder of RAKVISTA, said: "The Growth Series isn’t just a series of events; it’s a university for young entrepreneurs like us. The speakers are exceptional, offering insights that expand our perspectives, refine our strategies, and provide actionable guidance we can apply to our ventures. This platform has been instrumental in helping me navigate market dynamics and inspired me to strive for excellence in my entrepreneurial journey."

As curtains close on the 2024 edition, the RAKEZ Growth Series leaves behind a legacy of collaboration, innovation, and growth. The overwhelming participation and success stories reaffirm RAKEZ’s role as a hub for business excellence and a supporter of entrepreneurial development.

Looking ahead, RAKEZ remains committed to empowering businesses with initiatives that inspire learning, create opportunities, and foster a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 25,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.