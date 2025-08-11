Sharjah: Rafid Automotive Solutions, through its specialist unit Rafid Vehicle Repair, has been awarded a five-star rating under the UAE System for the Accreditation of Vehicle Repair and Service Centres, overseen by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. The accreditation scheme is designed to deliver a step-change in the quality of services provided to consumers nationwide, safeguard their rights, and support the UAE Government’s commitment to equitable access to services.

The five-star rating awarded to Rafid Vehicle Repair is the result of the unit’s fulfilment of the accredited classification criteria, which include the type of service provided, the workshop’s location and size, the competence and training of staff, the quality of spare parts used, and the availability of essential tools and equipment. Other factors considered were health and safety requirements, the working environment, the range of services offered, the facility’s geographical location, effective documentation of operations, and the use of approved tools and equipment — all of which ensure that consumers receive a comprehensive, high-quality service.

Ahmed Juma Al Musharrekh, Managing Director of Rafid Automotive Solutions, said: “This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to applying the highest standards of quality and excellence in vehicle maintenance services, and our dedication to aligning the performance criteria framework with the best practices adopted in the United Arab Emirates. We constantly strive to deliver an exceptional experience to our customers by enhancing our infrastructure, employing the latest equipment and technologies, and providing comprehensive services.”

Al Musharrakh added: “We continue to work on enhancing performance and elevating service standards to new levels, in line with the objectives of the National Agenda and the UAE Vision 2031, which focuses on supporting environmental sustainability by improving the efficiency of maintenance operations. This, in turn, contributes to reducing accidents and carbon emissions, and to improving the quality of life within our community.”

It is noteworthy that Rafid Automotive Solutions is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.