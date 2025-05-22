Qatar Tourism, in collaboration with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), and Invest Qatar, has announced the opening of the Expression of Interest (EOI) process for the West Bay Waterfront and Al Safliya Island project. The announcement took place on May 22 during the Qatar Economic Forum, in the presence of senior representatives from all four parties.

On the sidelines of the press conference, an agreement was signed between Qatar Tourism, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, with the aim of coordinating joint efforts to implement the West Bay Waterfront and Al Safliya Island project. The agreement was signed on behalf of Qatar Tourism by Mr. Omar Al Jaber, Head of Tourism Development Sector, on behalf of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry by Mr. Saleh bin Majid Al-khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Affairs and Business Development,, and on behalf of the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) by Eng. Mohammed Masoud Al-Mari, Senior Projects Engineering Advisor.

This strategic initiative represents a significant milestone in the tendering process for the development and operation of five prime beachfront plots along Doha’s iconic West Bay shoreline, as well as Al Safliya Island.

The project represents a significant advancement in Qatar’s efforts to enhance its tourism infrastructure and broaden its leisure offerings. The EOI process is now open to regional and international developers and operators with a proven track record in delivering large-scale hospitality and leisure projects.

The development scope includes the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of the five designated beachfront plots. The project will feature accommodation, food and beverage outlets, and recreational facilities, creating a unified and accessible waterfront destination.

H.E. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, stated: “The West Bay Waterfront and Al Safliya Island project is a strategic initiative that underscores our commitment to expanding Qatar’s tourism offering. This announcement reflects the strength of collaboration between public and private sectors in delivering impactful, long-term development outcomes. The project represents a significant step towards creating an integrated coastal destination that connects West Bay’s beaches with Al Safliya Island, offering a comprehensive tourism, leisure, and hospitality experience. It will play a key role in supporting economic diversification and enhancing Qatar’s position as a leading global tourism destination.”

H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, affirmed that investment in tourism projects is a key pillar of economic diversification, and a vital driver of public-private partnerships aimed at advancing development. Such projects serve as a key catalyst for attracting high-quality investments that contribute to sustainable development and achieve the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The West Bay Waterfront and Safliya Island development project, the Minister added, reflects Qatar’s commitment to enhancing the investment environment and supporting vital economic sectors, including tourism, hospitality, and entertainment.

For his part, H.E. Eng. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Meer, President of the Public Works Authority "Ashghal," confirmed that the waterfront development project in the West Bay area and Al Safliya Island embodies a distinguished model of constructive cooperation between various government entities, and an effective partnership with the private sector, within the framework of Public-Private Partnership initiative adopted by the state.

His Excellency called on all national entities working in the building and construction sector to seize this important strategic opportunity and contribute effectively to the implementation of this ambitious project.

His Excellency affirmed that the Public Works Authority "Ashghal" plays a pivotal role in implementing tourism projects by providing integrated infrastructure that is in line with the objectives of tourism projects, while adhering to the highest standards of quality and sustainability, ensuring a balance between urban aesthetics, preserving the environment and natural resources of the country.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO of Invest Qatar, said: “Invest Qatar is pleased to support the West Bay Waterfront and Al Safliya Island project, a transformative initiative that will attract significant investment and elevate Qatar's tourism infrastructure. This project is a testament to Qatar’s commitment to creating a dynamic and diversified economy by fostering strategic partnerships with world-class developers to contribute to Qatar's growth. We believe this development will not only enhance the visitor experience but also create new opportunities for innovation and sustainable development in the hospitality and leisure sectors.”

