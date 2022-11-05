Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia has revealed the program and speakers for the second edition of the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum. Taking place 11 – 12 November 2022 on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, the two-day event will convene an elite lineup of climate experts and thought leaders to discuss the progress that has been made over the past year, demonstrating how the Kingdom’s climate commitments have advanced ‘from ambition to action’.

Saudi Arabia’s green transition will be spotlighted on the forum’s first day. Sessions will highlight the Kingdom’s multifaceted and interdisciplinary approach to emissions reduction, with discussions focusing on renewable energy sources, clean hydrogen production and Saudi’s pioneering work in developing the circular carbon economy (CCE).

Afforestation and protecting Saudi Arabia’s natural world will also be key topics on day one of the forum. In 2021 the Kingdom committed to a target of planting 10 billion trees across the country, with the aim of planting 450 million by 2030. The SGI Forum 2022 will outline how Saudi plans to achieve this in a way that is sustainable, nuanced, and respectful of the country’s unique biodiversity.

Day two of the SGI Forum will examine the whole-of-society action needed to achieve a sustainable future for all. Discussions will focus on the necessity for international climate action cooperation, the growth of green finance and the importance of private sector participation. The afternoon’s sessions are dedicated to placing young people at the heart of climate action, exemplifying Saudi Arabia’s approach to activating all parts of society in its mission to improve quality of life and protect future generations.

Throughout the SGI Forum, local, regional and international climate leaders will discuss best practice, highlight innovation, and spur substantive action in the fight against climate change. Speakers confirmed to be taking part include:

Saudi Arabian government representatives such as: HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy HE Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture HE Adel Al Jubeir, Envoy for Climate Affairs HE Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism HE Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources HE Majed Al Hogail, Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing HE Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology

International climate advocates such as:

HE Felipe Calderón, Former President of Mexico HE Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, United Arab Emirates Rt Hon Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park, Minister of State for Asia, Energy, Climate and Environment at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, United Kingdom Cheng Lin, Head of International Cooperation, Beijing Institute of Finance and Sustainability, China Dr. Angela Wilkinson, CEO Secretary General and CEO of the World Energy Council Jared Daniels, Chair, Global CCS Institute Lord Adair Turner, Chairman, Energy Transitions Commission Gonzalo Muñoz, Chilean COP25 Climate Champion

CEOs leading the green energy transition Amin H. Nasser, President & CEO, Saudi Aramco Brian Maxwell, Founder & CEO of Green Hydrogen International Paddy Padmanathan, President & CEO of ACWA Power International Seifollah Ghasemi, Chairman, President & CEO, Air Products & Chemicals Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO of TotalEnergies



In addition to the two-day invitation-only forum, The SGI Gallery, an immersive space showcasing the breadth and speed of Saudi Arabia’s climate action, will be open to the public from 7 – 18 November. Visitors to the SGI Gallery will have the opportunity to discover the multitude of different initiatives that are already in progress in the country - from the world’s largest clean hydrogen plant at NEOM, to successful rewilding programs for the Kingdom’s most endangered species – all with the common aim of achieving SGI’s overarching targets and securing long-lasting positive change.

Bringing the SGI Forum and SGI Gallery to COP27 epitomizes Saudi Arabia's commitment to collaborating for a greener future for all. Continued discussion on targets set under SGI are also a reiteration of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to reaching net zero emissions by 2060 in alignment with the Kingdom’s economic diversification and development plans.

About the Saudi Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative

Under the patronage of HRH Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Green Initiative is charting a path for the Kingdom in protecting the planet. With ambitious targets spanning the coming decades, the national initiative aims to improve quality of life and protect future generations by increasing reliance on clean energy, offsetting the impact of fossil fuels, and protecting the environment. Through the Middle East Green Initiative, Saudi Arabia is spearheading regional efforts to achieve global targets to combat climate change.

