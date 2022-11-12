Sharjah: Marwa Al Aqroubi, Director of the House of Wisdom (HoW), received and welcomed at the House of Wisdom H.E Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA), as part of his first trip to Sharjah since he assumed the presidency of the BACA.

During the visit, both parties explored opportunities to strengthen cultural cooperation between Sharjah and cultural institutions in Bahrain, particularly the BACA, in light of the deep and historical ties between the UAE and Kingdom of Bahrain.

Marwa Al Aqroubi said: “The Kingdom of Bahrain has always been a vital centre for culture and civilisation in the Gulf and Arab region. We appreciate the efforts of the BACA in strengthening the role of the Arab culture in the region and worldwide."

Al Aqroubi added: “We look forward to furthering fruitful cooperation in the cultural programmes implemented by the BACA and cultural institutions in Sharjah.”

For his part, H.E Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa lauded Sharjah's efforts in establishing the House of Wisdom. He said: “Historically, the House of Wisdom has served as a beacon of knowledge and scientific prosperity of the Islamic civilisation. It is a great pride for all Arabs to see this historical beacon represented anew here in Sharjah in such a marvellous structure, which combines splendid architectural design and depth of knowledge.”

His Excellency hoped that his visit to the HoW would lead to greater partnership opportunities between the two entities in the future.

The House of Wisdom was inaugurated in 2019 to celebrate the Sharjah's year-long tenure as UNESCO World Book Capital 2019. The cultural edifice is home to nearly half a million resources in various formats, languages, and topics, all of which aim to enhance reading and facilitate access to knowledge for all community members.

-Ends-