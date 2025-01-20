Riyadh: Al Madinah Regional Municipality, in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MOMAH) and the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP), is pleased to announce the launch of the Expressions of Interest (EOI) and Request for Qualification (RFQ) phase for two transformative real estate projects in Al Madinah Al Munawarah: Joint Development Project in Sikkah Al Hadid, and Joint Development Project in Dhul Hulaifah. These projects will be executed under a Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) model through Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) contracts with a duration of 30 years.

Sikkah Al Hadid project will transform an 84,657-square-meter government-owned site west of Al Madinah Al Munawarah into an integrated mixed-use facility. The site's strategic location and flexible zoning, permitting buildings up to 20 floors, combined with excellent road network connectivity, ensure easy access for residents and visitors. The development will also synergize with adjacent residential projects by the National Housing Company (NHC), supporting the surrounding community while catering to a growing population within a 5-kilometer radius. Key components include a state-of-the-art, four-story medical center with up to 200 beds, outpatient clinics, and multi-specialty services. Complementing these healthcare facilities is a shopping mall featuring diverse retail options, including fashion stores, food and beverage outlets, and entertainment venues.

Dhul Hulaifah project is set to transform a 30,112-square-meter government-owned site into a mixed-use development just 6 kilometers from the Prophet's Mosque. This project leverages its picturesque surroundings, excellent connectivity, and proximity to religious landmarks, making it an ideal destination for residents and visitors. The development will feature a four-star hotel integrated with retail spaces and healthcare clinics, offering a unique blend of hospitality and essential services. Pedestrian-friendly retail areas will provide shopping, dining, and leisure options. Additionally, the project includes outpatient clinics offering specialized medical care, diagnostic services, a pharmacy, and a dedicated parking facility to ensure convenient access for all users.

Local and international investors are invited to visit the NCP website at (www.ncp.gov.sa) for more information about these projects and to request the RFQ document. Interested investors should submit their Statement of Qualification (SOQ) by2 March, 2025 at 11:59 pm KSA time.