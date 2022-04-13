Bin Sulayem: The corporation is keen to develop its services to achieve global leadership

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation received 7 ISO certificates in the Integrated Management System after the completion of procedures and external audits by LRQA, a leading global Certification Body.

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, stressed that the corporation’s accreditation with 7 ISO certificates is a culmination of the efforts of work teams at the level of business units of the corporation towards implementing and standardizing quality standards to comply with best practices and international standards, and in line with the corporation’s strategic plan, appreciating the success achieved by the corporation in entitlement to international accreditation of ISO certificates in the field of quality management, according to the Integrated Management System, and in line with the aspirations of the corporation towards building reliable and sustainable systems to ensure business continuity.

Bin Sulayem explained that the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation has passed the necessary audits to qualify for 7 ISO certificates, namely, the quality management system (ISO 9001) to meet the expectations of customers in accordance with the strategic directions of the corporation, the environmental management system (ISO 14001) to reduce pollution, and the health and safety management system (ISO 45001) through the prevention of diseases and injuries in work areas, and the complaints management system (ISO 10002) to enhance customer satisfaction, and the security management system (ISO 28000) by controlling security risks, and the information security management system (ISO 27001) by protecting the information of the corporation and all strategic partners.

The Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation received the ISO certificates during the launching ceremony of the new corporate identity of the corporation, from the Director of Operations for South Africa, Middle East and Asia region of LRQA, Luis Cunha, in the presence of His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of the corporation and Director General of Dubai Customs, and the executives and directors of corporation’ departments.

Bin Sulayem stressed that the corporation is keen to implement the requirements for obtaining these certificates, as part of its efforts to continue to improve the level, quality and efficiency of services and the administrative and operational systems in place, noting that the corporation follows and applies international standards in the quality management system.

Bin Sulayem continued: "With the corporation obtaining these seven certificates, the balance of trust and loyalty of customers, in the services provided by the corporation, increases, in parallel with the competitive position and relations of partnership and cooperation with strategic partners."

Bin Sulayem pointed out to the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation's continuous keenness towards the continuity of developing its services to achieve leadership at the global level, and the continuation of entitlement and renewal of certificates in the coming years, explaining that raising the efficiency of services and facilities provided by the corporation has become today an integral part of the government's requirements in its quest for leadership and excellence.

Luis Cunha emphasized: "it is an impressive achievement how the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation has built a cohesive set of integrated management systems that are of paramount importance to how it runs its operations and allow it to achieve its strategic aims. We at LRQA are delighted to be a partner of PCFC and we look forward to continuing to work closely in the never-ending quest for excellence, as we do with the most prestigious Government of Dubai and UAE Federal entities that contribute decisively to the development of Dubai and the UAE".

