The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, represented by the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, has signed an agreement with Dubai Insurance Company, one of the leading insurance companies in the UAE, to launch a “Workers Protection Program” for employees working in companies based in the special development zones. The program provides better protection and higher benefits compared to what was available under the previous bank guarantee system.

The agreement was signed by the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, represented by its CEO, Eng. Abdulla Belhoul, and by Dubai Insurance, by Abdul Latif Abu Qura, CEO of Dubai Insurance Company, at Trakhees headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of directors of departments from both parties.

Eng. Abdulla Belhoul indicated that in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the best city in the world to live and work, Trakhees signed a strategic partnership agreement with Dubai Insurance to enhance the level, quality and efficiency of the services provided by Trakhess for employees and workers in private companies in the special development zones supervised by Trakhees, which have participated in the insurance program, in accordance with the provisions of the UAE Labor Law.

His Excellency explained that the directions of Trakhees are in line with the UAE Cabinet's decision regarding canceling the bank guarantee and replacing it with a low-cost insurance system, as an alternative and optional system to the banking guarantee system allocated to each worker, which was to deposit a financial guarantee of AED 3000 for each worker, stressing that Trakhees is keen to prioritize the interests of the workforce that business owners depend on.

The CEO of the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees confirmed that the department is continuing its efforts to enhance Dubai's leading position on the trade and business map, by expanding the areas of cooperation between the department and various entities that contribute to achieving the vision of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, which is to enhance Dubai's position as a sustainable leading centre to support the economic sector at the global level, and providing the best services to corporate customers in accordance with the highest standards and best practices at the local and global levels.

Belhoul added: “The agreement with (Dubai Insurance) is the latest partnership between the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, through which we seek to build a more competitive business process, based on innovative solutions and integrated facilities, and relies on employing its strategic partnerships to facilitate and accelerate doing business in the country as a leading incubator for investments”.

Commenting on the agreement, Abdul Latif Abu Qurah, CEO of Dubai Insurance Company, said: "This agreement falls within the company's strategy to establish partnerships and conclude agreements with various government agencies and institutions operating in the UAE, to enhance the integration of efforts in advancing the process of upgrading the level of services provided to customers from individuals and institutions within the country”. He added: “Today, by entering into this agreement with the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, our partnership is complete, and we have achieved a big leap for the position of (Dubai Insurance) that provides business owners from the department’s customers with a portfolio of insurance services in accordance with the highest standards and the best practices".

He added, "The (Workers Protection Program) is based on providing better protection and improved benefits for the employees of these companies in an effort to create a work environment that ensures that they obtain all the rights they deserve as major contributors to the wheel of the national economy”.

