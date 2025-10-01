PIF Legal Forum serves as a platform to bring together the legal ecosystem to drive value for PIF, its portfolio companies and the broader Saudi legal industry

This year’s event focused on how innovation, governance and global best practice of law support the PIF ecosystem in driving Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation

Riyadh – PIF recently concluded the second edition of the PIF Legal Forum. The forum brought together more than 600 senior legal professionals from PIF, its portfolio companies, leading external counsel and key regulatory authorities to deepen collaboration across the legal ecosystem that underpins Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation.

Building on the success of the 2024 inaugural forum, this year’s event exchanged insights in plenary panels and discussions covering key domestic and international legal developments. Topics included, the legal dynamics of parent-subsidiary relationships, construction law, the responsibilities of boards of directors, government relations, and the resolution of cross‑border disputes — all areas that contribute to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Held under the theme “Charting Legal Horizons: Innovation, Governance, and Global Practice,” the forum showcased regional and international experts who explored emerging legal trends, highlighted legal and governance standards, and addressed the critical need to drive value creation across fast‑growing sectors.

Participants discussed ways to partner with portfolio companies’ legal departments, facilitate the exchange of legal knowledge, and promote operational efficiency.

In his opening remarks, Brian Gillespie, General Counsel and Head of the Legal Affairs Division at PIF said: “The legal profession is at the heart of enabling real economic growth and transformation. We have a responsibility to act not just as advisors – we must be trusted partners, strategists, and innovators in our businesses. “

“The theme of this year’s forum captures both PIF’s ambition and its responsibility to navigate an evolving legal landscape with vision, agility, and impact. Through partnership and collaboration, this platform is an opportunity to shape the frameworks that will drive value for PIF, strengthen our network of and collaboration with portfolio companies, and contribute to the growth and resilience of the wider Saudi economy.”

PIF is one of the world’s most impactful investors, enabling the creation of key sectors and opportunities that help shape the global economy, deliver returns and drive the economic transformation of Saudi Arabia. PIF reached a major milestone in governance, sustainability and resilience (GSR) performance on Global SWF’s 2025 GSR Scoreboard, tying for first place globally among 200 sovereign investors, with a score of 100%.

About PIF

PIF is the investment engine driving economic transformation for Saudi Arabia and the world. With an ambitious program to deliver Vision 2030, PIF invests in projects, companies and partners to diversify the Saudi economy, stimulate growth in every major sector, and create new opportunities for investment and employment.

And as a global investor and catalyst of change, PIF actively partners with the most pioneering organizations across the world to accelerate their growth, and transfer the technology and knowledge needed to build industry ecosystems of the future.

Since 2017, PIF has established 103 companies and is driving the transition to a more sustainable economy through strategic investments and partnerships across the Saudi public and private sector. PIF is laying the foundations for local and international partners to invest in the economic and societal transformation of Saudi Arabia.