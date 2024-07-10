Pearl Group, an international leader in polyurethane (PU) insulation solutions and other PU-based applications, has celebrated a significant safety milestone, reaching six years of operations at its Dubai North manufacturing facility without any accidents or lost-time incidents. This achievement represents 2,192 days of continuous operations without a single safety incident, reflecting Pearl’s commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards.

Leslie Gyertson, Pearl’s chief operating officer, said: “Safety is deeply ingrained in Pearl’s culture and guides every aspect of our operations. To ensure the safety of our team, we implement a comprehensive safety awareness programme, strict safety standards, and rigorous training processes. This commitment to safety starts with making sure our people can carry out their roles with minimal risks and extends to providing our customers with the highest standard of safety across our entire range of solutions.”

Each shift at Pearl begins with an informal group discussion on safety issues known as Toolbox Talks, ensuring that all team members are aware of potential hazards and safety protocols. Each of Pearl’s management team members conducts monthly safety walks to identify and address potential safety concerns, while both the plant and logistics manager perform daily safety walks to ensure all safety measures are in place and adhered to. Weekly safety discussions are also held with the entire operations team at each site to reinforce the importance of safety and review any safety issues.

Leslie added: “We empower our employees to speak up and report any near-misses or incidents. We have an active process supported by a dedicated company online forum for immediate reporting and response. Non-conformities and near-misses are discussed in our monthly management meetings to ensure continuous improvement in our safety protocols. Our site adheres to processes as per the ISO 45001 standard, demonstrating our commitment to occupational health and safety.”

Pearl also conducts regular training sessions based on legal and internal requirements, including first aid, firefighting, and handling dangerous goods. The organisation’s training approach ensures that knowledge and best practices are cascaded from the plant manager to supervisors, operators, and production workers through the ‘train-the-trainer’ concept.

Pearl Group's commitment to safety has led to significant business success, and, coupled with robust training and safety protocols, has built trust and reliability among customers and employees. Pearl's recent certification as a Great Place to Work™ highlights the positive impact of its safety culture on employee satisfaction and overall business performance, reflecting how integrating safety into every aspect of operations can lead to recognition and success in the industry.

About Pearl Group

Pearl Group is a global award-winning provider of innovative polyurethane-based systems. With deep foundations in the research and development of polyurethane solutions, Pearl Group offers clients tailor-made systems to meet their exact requirements across a broad range of sectors and applications.

Formerly known as Bayer Pearl and Pearl Covestro, Pearl Group has a proven track record of more than 35 years in the Middle East region, with the company's roots dating back to Otto Bayer - the German inventor of Polymer in 1937.

Pearl Group comprises system houses strategically located in established and emerging markets to service the company's growing number of international clients. With state-of-the-art, backward-integrated plants and warehouses in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, a North African regional office in Cairo, a European Sales Office in Leverkusen, Germany, and an Indian distribution hub in Maharashtra, Pearl Group offers a comprehensive range of polyurethane systems, prepolymers, and polyesters for the production of high-performance polyurethane foams, coatings, binders, and elastomers.

The Dubai-headquartered company provides products and solutions under a range of brand names that offer many benefits: polyurethane systems that have set the global benchmark in polyurethane foam insulation; spray- and cast-elastomers; polyurethane systems used in the automotive and moulded foam industries; and a range of other PU-based products in many fields of application.

Pearl Group’s commitment to sustainability and pioneering research is deeply embedded in the organisation’s ethos, underlining its role as a proactive agent of change in the battle against global warming. Pearl Group’s active participation at COP28 underscores this dedication, showcasing its innovative solutions designed to significantly cut CO₂ emissions by minimising thermal energy waste. Pearl Group’s polyurethane systems are at the forefront of this effort, offering best-in-class insulation solutions and unmatched energy savings. Through stringent sustainability standards, comprehensive policies, and ambitious targets, Pearl Group empowers its research and development team to drive constant innovation. This ensures not only the elimination of waste and the continual utilisation of resources but also guarantees Pearl Group’s products not only meet but exceed global standards, thereby reducing environmental impact and paving the way for a more sustainable future.

Pearl Group takes a customer-centric approach to establishing and maintaining partnerships by offering end-to-end solutions across the entire value chain. Seamlessly combining international expertise with regional know-how, Pearl Group guides clients through all phases of the buying process, from the initial consultation to technical support and after-sales services.

