Dubai, UAE – Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) announced a strategic partnership in a significant move aimed at enhancing the housing landscape in Dubai. The collaboration formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to drive Dubai’s housing sector by fostering innovation and research while utilizing the expertise of both entities.

The partnership combines DFF's forward-thinking approach to innovation with MBRHE’s extensive sector-specific expertise to pioneer sustainable housing solutions. This joint venture, which aligns with DFF's objectives, fosters a conducive environment for creative and effective innovations, enhancing the quality of life and ensuring Dubai's resilience as a future-ready city.

The collaboration introduces two pivotal initiatives: a comprehensive research project and a dynamic cohort program. The research component involves DFF leveraging its world-class expertise to create a standardized framework for sustainable housing development proposals. This initiative is expected to set a new global standard for urban housing research and development.

Furthermore, the cohort program will utilize DFF’s innovation ecosystem, AREA 2071 to launch joint initiatives and brainstorm housing innovations. Selected startups and tech companies will be given the opportunity to develop and test revolutionary housing solutions in real-time, with successful pilots fast-tracked for implementation across Dubai. This initiative is crucial for achieving the emirate’s vision to become the world’s leading smart city by 2030.

His Excellency Omar Hamad Bushahab, Executive Director at MBHRE, said, “We are proud of this unique partnership, which combines our extensive expertise in the housing industry with the foresight strategies of the Dubai Future Foundation. This collaboration is poised to drive a significant advancement in Dubai's housing sector by fostering research and pioneering solutions aimed at enhancing the quality of life for our community, as well as delivering cutting-edge and sustainable housing solutions.

His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of DFF said, "Our partnership with MBRHE marks a transformative step towards driving Dubai's housing sector. By combining our strengths, we are uniquely positioned to anticipate future opportunities, transforming them into tangible impact-driven initiatives, thereby setting a new benchmark for the housing sector.”

Belhoul added, “This strategic partnership extends beyond improving housing; it's about creating sustainable solutions that drive progress and ensure a prosperous future for Dubai and UAE’s society. It's a testament to our vision of Dubai as a global hub for innovation, where cutting-edge ideas translate into tangible benefits for our community."

Through this agreement, DFF seeks to implement unique, actionable solutions to drive the sustainable development of Dubai’s housing ecosystem and fundamentally elevate this sector to new heights through the use of technology and innovation