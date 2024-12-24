Jeddah

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, joined distinguished dignitaries at the 16th Meeting of the Board of Trustees of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI). The meeting was hosted by Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University in Riyadh on Monday, 23 December 2024.

The meeting was chaired by H.E. Prof. Dr. Ahmad Ibn Salem Al-Amri, Pro-Chancellor of IIUI and Rector of Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University, on behalf of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, who serves as the Chancellor and Chairman of the IIUI Board of Trustees. Members of the Board participated both virtually and in person, representing various regions and institutions worldwide.

During the session, the Board deliberated on a series of key agenda items aimed at advancing the academic and infrastructural development of IIUI. The decisions and resolutions adopted reflect a shared commitment to enhancing the university's role as a center of excellence in education and research, serving the needs of the Muslim Ummah.

Established on 11 November 1980, the International Islamic University Islamabad was founded to cultivate scholars and professionals deeply rooted in Islamic ideology. The institution’s mission is to develop individuals whose character and values align with the teachings of Islam and who can address the economic, social, political, technological, and intellectual challenges facing the Muslim Ummah.

Prominent institutes within IIUI’s expansive campus include the Islamic Research Institute, Iqbal International Institute for Research & Dialogue, Dawah Academy, Shariah Academy, and the Institute of Professional Development. These entities are situated within the iconic Faisal Mosque complex, a majestic structure spanning 189,705 square meters, symbolizing international Islamic solidarity and unity.

The participation of the OIC Secretary-General in this pivotal meeting underscores the Organization's strong support for educational initiatives that promote Islamic values, foster global collaboration, and empower future generations to contribute to the progress and development of the Muslim world.