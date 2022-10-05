30 businesses from Dubai and other markets will be selected by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy to take part in the academy.

Al Jarwan: Programme aligns with the Chamber’s strategy to support the growth of the digital economy sector, attract high-potential digital companies to Dubai and cement the emirate’s position as a preferred digital economy hub.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, in collaboration with the SEE Institute, has launched the Future of the Digital Economy: Business in the Metaverse academy, the first-of-its-kind specialised training programme designed to equip digital startups with practical knowledge and tools they need to build in the metaverse and leverage Web3 to their benefit.

A total of 30 businesses from Dubai and other markets will be selected to join the training academy, which utilises VR, AR and XR technologies to help participants experience and understand the dynamics of business in the metaverse.

During the training, participants will go through four sessions covering the core principles of Web3, its history and roots and case studies of Web3 business strategies that have succeeded and failed. In addition, sessions will look at the value of NFTs as a new way of communication between brands and customers and how to manage expectations of different blockchains.

Upon completion of the programme, participants will benefit from mentorship support in Dubai, and gain access to a free sustainable co-working space, while they will also have the opportunity to share their success stories with an audience at Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s biggest events in 2023.

Khalid Al Jarwan, Executive Director of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said that the training academy aligns with the Chamber’s strategy to support the growth of the digital economy sector, attract high-potential digital companies to Dubai and cement the emirate’s position as a preferred digital economy hub.

He stressed the importance of meeting the changing needs of the business community in Dubai, especially given the rapid pace at which advanced technologies are reshaping the world of business. He urged companies in Dubai to stay informed of new developments related to Web3 and the metaverse and learn how to use these channels to expand their businesses and connect with potential customers.

For her part, Dr. Jasmina Locke, CEO of the SEE Institute, said: “The creation of the metaverse has caused a major disruption to business models both within the UAE and internationally, as organizations are increasingly becoming part of the metaverse by using blockchain, NFTs, cloud technologies and more. The notion of a hybrid world is a reality and it has triggered the transformation of our digital economy.”

“SEE Institute is well positioned to help companies navigate the emerging metaverse opportunities and how they align with psychological and behavioral aspects that drive Web3. In the metaverse program the student will learn about crypto wallets, NFTs, building communities around Web3, and the best digital practices in 2022 and how they will pave the way to a more sustainable society,” she added.

Eligible digital startups will have until October 31 to apply for the training programme through the following link. The training programme will run December 5th- 14th

-Ends-

About:

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in digital economy, attract specialised talent, leading companies and new investments and create a stimulating environment that supports the growth of digital companies. The Chamber was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

