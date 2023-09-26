Compliance with safety regulations jumps by 25% compared to previous year.

Campaign garners over one million followers, with 20 million views on social media.

Dubai: The Joint Committee for Security and Safety, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the General Command of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, and key strategic partners, has successfully concluded its fourth annual national awareness campaign for security and safety at gas stations for the summer of 2023.

The campaign, which covered all fuel stations across the UAE, achieved remarkable results, significantly enhancing security and safety indicators at gas stations by an impressive 98%. Additionally, compliance with security and safety regulations increased by 25% compared to the previous year.

Launched under the theme "Five for Your Safety," the campaign wrapped up on Monday in a joint effort with leading entities like the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), ADNOC Distribution, and the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat).

Aimed at elevating safety protocols at petrol stations, the initiative also sought to solidify the UAE's standing as the world's safest country. Through the campaign, not only was there a reduction in traffic mishaps and vehicle fires at gas stations, but incidents during refuelling also saw a decrease. Remarkably, incidents related to smoking at these stations were eradicated altogether. Additionally, the campaign took the initiative to standardize alarm signals across all stations.

20 million views

The nation-wide initiative garnered significant public engagement, largely due to awareness messages shared across social media platforms of campaign partners. Designed to emphasize the importance of safety rules at gas stations, the campaign's efforts led to an impressive 96% awareness rate. The impact of the campaign was amplified by the attention of over one million people and a staggering 20 million views of campaign materials. Over a two-month period, 24 awareness videos and 20 publications were disseminated, totaling 2,880 hours of content across social media and at gas stations.

World's safest nation

HE Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, said: “The campaign’s fourth edition has succeeded in enhancing security and safety indicators at petrol stations and solidified the UAE's prominent global standing in safety and security. Safety at gas stations, integral to our security system, ensures the well-being of our community.”

“These positive outcomes are a direct result of the heightened awareness and unwavering commitment of our community members to security and safety regulations. This success story also embodies the harmonious integration of national efforts and the constructive cooperation among all strategic partners of the campaign.”

Al Olama added: “Together, we are committed to forging ahead in line with the directives of our wise leadership, with the overarching goal of cementing the UAE's position as one of the world's safest nations."

Impressive outcomes

For his part, Major General Dr. Jassim Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, lauded the remarkable results of the campaign, emphasizing its significant role as a premier awareness initiative at both state and regional levels that reinforces security and safety protocols at gas stations.

Al Marzouqi went on to say that this year, the campaign stood out for its impressive outcomes, notably promoting preventive awareness and fortifying commitment to security and safety standards at gas stations. It reflects the persistent endeavors of the General Command of Civil Defence to permeate a culture of safety across every societal segment. This initiative, underpinned by advanced knowledge, cutting-edge technologies, and invaluable experiences, fuels national efforts aimed at safeguarding both lives and assets.

Comprehensive planning

Meanwhile, HE Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said: "Our National Campaign for Security and Safety at Petrol Stations, themed 'Five for Your Safety', has once again concluded on a high note, a testament to the comprehensive planning and strategic insights that shaped it. This achievement was made possible by the unwavering dedication of the Joint Committee for Security and Safety , and the synergistic collaboration of our valued strategic partners. As a team, we've successfully advanced our core objectives, reinforcing safety protocols at gas stations across the nation.

He continued, "These significant milestones empower us at ENOC Group to further champion this campaign in the forthcoming years. Our guiding principle remains steadfast: to uphold the highest standards of safety at our stations and to persistently engage and educate our community, prioritizing the safety of both individuals and assets."

Safety come first

Additionally, HE Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, lauded the campaign's remarkable results, emphasizing its role in heightening awareness among gas station users about essential safety and security protocols.

Al Lamki reaffirmed that for ADNOC Distribution, the well-being and safety of its staff, patrons, and facilities always come first. Driven by this commitment, the company has been unwavering in its efforts to bolster the campaign's success and achieve top-tier security and safety standards at their gas stations.

Successful objectives

Furthermore, HE Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Emarat Director General, stated that the campaign has played a significant role in boosting safety measures at gas stations and educating the community about proper conduct at stations, especially when refuelling vehicles. Al Shamsi added that the campaign has effectively contributed to enhancing the commitment of gas station users to all instructions and guidelines that will maintain their safety.

He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the General Command of Civil Defence for their instrumental roles in steering the campaign towards its successful objectives.

One million drivers

The campaign, which ran from July 26, 2023, to September 25, 2023, significantly increased awareness of safety and security regulations among over one million drivers and gas station visitors. The campaign observed a stellar commitment from users, strictly adhering to safety guidelines. Emphasized were five key practices for station safety: maintaining a speed limit of 20 km/h when entering, remaining in the car unless absolutely necessary, avoiding smoking, turning off the engine, and ensuring the fuel tank is securely sealed.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com