Abu Dhabi, UAE: mRNA Victoria, on behalf of the Government of Victoria, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi. The MoU will progress collaboration between the two states in developing each other’s mRNA industries.

“This is an exciting partnership that we strongly believe will deliver positive outcomes for both Victoria and Abu Dhabi,” said Her Excellency the Honourable Linda Dessau AC, Governor of Victoria, who is currently in the UAE to promote Victoria’s relationship with the UAE and the MEA region.

“It’s also a partnership that has huge potential to result in investment in our research institutes, along with adding value in the areas of clinical trials and manufacturing. This MoU has the support of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and will be a positive partnership that benefits Victoria’s growing RNA ecosystem.”

mRNA Victoria is responsible for leading the Victorian Government’s commitment to establish an Asia-Pacific hub for the development of the mRNA and RNA manufacturing sector in Australia, by supporting pre and clinical medical research, commercialisation, clinical trials, supply chain development, clinical and commercial manufacturing.

Its role is to identify key capabilities, gaps, opportunities and lead the Victorian Government’s engagement, investment and partnerships with domestic and international companies, researchers and stakeholders to build RNA capability.

The MoU establishes a relationship between Victoria and Abu Dhabi that will progress joint RNA research and facilitate investment in building manufacturing capability. The MoU is a first step in a partnership to support the development of the RNA ecosystems in Victoria and Abu Dhabi.

