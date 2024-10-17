Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), signed an agreement with the Secretariat General of the Judicial Council (GSJC) of the Emirate of Dubai. The agreement was signed by Marwan bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA and HE Prof. Abdalla Alsuboosi, Secretary General of the Judicial Council of the Emirate of Dubai at GITEX 2024, which runs from 14th to 18th October at Dubai World Trade Center. The newly signed agreement highlights a shared commitment to driving digital transformation within Secretariat General of the Judicial Council (GSJC) of the Emirate of Dubai and optimizing its operations for greater efficiency and precision.

"We are pleased to partner with Secretariat General of the Judicial Council (GSJC) of the Emirate of Dubai to implement this advanced solution. Our goal is to empower (GSJC) with a robust system that will enhance the accuracy of their documentation and drive efficiency and ensure seamless collaboration among their teams," said Marwan bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA.

Moro Hub will provide a secure, tailored solution to accelerate GSJC’s digital transformation. It streamlines processes, automates key tasks, and enhances governance by ensuring accurate data capture and minimizing errors. The system enables real-time collaboration, secure access to documents, and complies with regulatory standards.

“This partnership with Moro Hub marks a significant step forward in our mission to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations. By implementing secure digital solutions, we are streamlining our processes, improving collaboration, and ensuring greater accuracy in documenting critical discussions. This digital transformation will help us save time and resources and also reinforce our commitment to upholding the highest standards of governance and decision-making within the Judicial Council,” said HE Prof. Abdalla Alsuboosi, Secretary General of The Judicial Council of the Emirate of Dubai.

The adoption of the digital solutions will allow GSJC to manage and review meeting outcomes efficiently. This transformation will save time, reduce manual effort, and support better governance and decision-making.