Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has renewed its call for Corporate Tax registrants who have not yet registered to promptly submit their registration applications, highlighting that by filing their first Tax Returns for the tax period through the “EmaraTax” digital tax services platform, thus they can benefit from the Penalty Waiver Initiative for Late Corporate Tax Registration. This applies to Corporate Taxpayers and certain exempt persons who are required to register with the FTA.

In a press release issued today, the FTA revealed that as of today, the number of beneficiaries from the Penalty Waiver Initiative for Late Corporate Tax Registration has reached more than 33.9 thousand.

The FTA indicated that Thursday, 31 July, will be the final deadline to benefit from the initiative for the majority of Corporate Tax payers whose first Tax Period aligns with the calendar year from 1 January to 31 December 2024. To qualify, they must complete all procedures related to submitting their registration applications and filing their Corporate Tax Returns through the “EmaraTax” platform before the end of July 2025. The FTA also confirmed that failure to meet the requirements and completing the necessary procedures by 31 July will result in the ineligibility for the waiver and the imposition of a late registration penalty of AED 10,000 for non-registered persons.

It was further clarified that, in order to be exempt from the late registration penalty, the taxable person (or the exempt person required to register) must submit their Corporate Tax Return (or annual declaration) within a period not exceeding seven months from the end date of their first Tax Period (or financial year), instead of the standard nine-month deadline. The FTA also emphasised that the Penalty Waiver Initiative applies only to the first Tax Period of the taxable person (or exempt persons who are required to register with the FTA).

The FTA issued a public clarification on the Waiver Initiative. This can be accessed by clicking the following link: Waiver of Administrative Penalty for Failure to File Corporate Tax Registration within the Prescribed Period. The public clarification includes a detailed explanation of the conditions to benefit from the waiver of the Late Registration Penalty, as well as the refund mechanism in cases where a penalty has already been paid. Illustrative examples of how to benefit from the initiative in different scenarios are also provided.

The public clarification provides an explanation for those eligible to benefit from the initiative, as well as certain exempt persons who are required to register for Corporate Tax.

Within the clarification, the FTA highlighted that if the Person within the scope of this initiative meets the conditions to benefit from the waiver (namely, filing the Tax Return within seven months from the end of the first Tax Period or files an annual declaration within seven months from the end of its first Financial Year) they will be exempt from the "Late Registration Penalty" automatically without the need to submit a Reconsideration or Penalty Waiver request. In case the Late Registration Penalty has already been paid, the amount of AED 10,000 shall be automatically credited to that Person’s “EmaraTax” Corporate Tax account which enables them to use the amount to settle other tax obligations or request a refund from the FTA by submitting a refund application.

-Ends-

About Federal Tax Authority

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae.