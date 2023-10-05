Golden Visas offered to manufacturers that showcase initiative in leading technology transformation.

Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI)

Abu Dhabi-UAE: – The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and its partners have launched new incentives packages aimed at supporting industrial SMEs in the UAE.

This aligns with the objectives of the national industrial strategy, Operation 300bn, to transform the UAE's industrial base into a globally competitive, productive, and sustainable economic engine.

The packages, aimed at supporting manufacturers in the UAE include advanced technology funding schemes, Golden Visa opportunities, as well as free technology maturity assessments by Maxbyte, Schneider Electric and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED).

Launched by MoIAT as part of the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), the ITTI is a comprehensive framework measuring the digital maturity and sustainability of factories. As well as enabling manufacturers to integrate 4IR applications, the ITTI supports companies to adopt sustainability best practices in line with international standards. Developed with leading industry players, consultancy firms, and technology providers, the index aims to accelerate technology adoption across priority sectors.

As part of the incentives launched at ADIPEC, MoIAT has also partnered with Maxbyte and Schneider Electric to provide free ITTI assessments for companies. Other incentive packages include Golden Visa opportunities for companies that achieve high ITTI scores.

Certified assessors from Maxbyte, which is a provider of 4IR solutions, will conduct 50 free-of-charge ITTI assessments by mid-2024. Similarly, assessors from Schneider Electric will conduct 25 assessments.

The ministry’s new incentive packages will also provide manufacturers and SMEs with the opportunity to nominate employees for a Golden Visa. Manufacturers with high maturity that achieved an ITTI score of 40-60 percent can nominate up to 2 individuals to receive the special visa, while digital leader in the sector with a score of 61 percent and above can nominate up to 5. Businesses must have applied for the ITTI assessment in the past 2 years to nominate.

To qualify for the Golden Visa, nominees must hold a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing, industrial engineering, technology, or their equivalent. Nominations are open for employees with an International Standard Classification of Occupations (ISCO) of 1 or 2, with a minimum of 7 years of professional experience in the sector.

Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, said: “These latest incentive packages reflect the ministry’s continuous efforts to drive technological transformation in the UAE’s industrial sector and attract foreign investment. As a critical part of the national industrial community and economy, SMEs are now being offered maximized support to integrate advanced technologies, enhancing productivity, competitiveness, sustainability and efficiency across the value chain. These partnerships aim to make manufacturing in the UAE smarter and greener in line with Operation 300bn and in support of the Make it in the Emirates initiative.”

