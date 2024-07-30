United Arab Emirates – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, received His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highlighted the importance of enhancing the quality of life for citizens, striving to position the UAE among the top countries globally. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid commended the dedicated work of ministries and government entities in delivering exceptional performance and efficiency. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stated, "A key focus is elevating government services to meet the highest international standards."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid urged a concerted effort to expedite the fulfillment of national goals, with particular emphasis on areas such as housing, employment, and education. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added: "We must redouble our efforts and align our energies to achieve the objectives across all national sectors”.

The meeting addressed various matters concerning government operations and ongoing development plans, along with the latest updates on government initiatives and projects that underpin the UAE's swift progress.

Their Highnesses discussed the UAE government's unwavering commitment to enhancing citizens' well-being, improving services, and providing comprehensive support across all domains.