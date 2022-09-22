Dubai, UAE: Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) hosts a unique series of workshops and cultural events throughout this September, in line with its strategic vision to promote reading, exploring, and research at all levels, in addition to supporting the wise leadership's vision of establishing a creative cultural scene in Dubai.

The first event is the "Treasure Hunt" at the Children’s Library and Young Adults Library, aiming to encourage children to read using an exciting and entertaining method. The activity challenges the minds of children by providing several riddles and questions, for which children must search through the Library’s books to find the answers and win various prizes.

Moreover, marking the International Day of Sign Languages, Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is hosting a workshop on Emirati Sign Language, in collaboration with trainer Hatem Dahmani. Supporting the Library’s efforts to empower People of Determination in the UAE, the event aims to raise awareness and better integrate sign language within Emirati society.

The Library also hosts a poetry event celebrating Nabati poetry. Moderated by poet Sheikha Al Mutairi, the event features leading poets Ali Al-Sabaan from Saudi Arabia and Hamda Al Murr from the UAE, accompanied by the music of oud player Rasheed Bashnak.

Additionally, the Library hosts the exciting Movie Night event, featuring the Emirati film “Khorfakkan.” Afterwards, a post-show discussion panel will cover the novel of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, “Deep-Seated Malice.”

MBRL celebrates the International Translation Day with its upcoming event, Forum of Translations, in collaboration with the Department of English Language and Literature at University of Sharjah. Connecting professional translators with students and audience interested in translation, the Forum will host renowned translators, including Ghanim Samarrai, Chair of Department of English Language and Literature at University of Sharjah; Usama Ibrahim, translator and researcher; and translator Yara El Masri.

For further information on the events and dates, please visit: https://www.mbrl.ae/ar/web/guest/about-the-library

These events are part of the MBRL year-round plan to encourage reading and exploring, and attract citizens and residents from all segments of society, especially since they constitute an integral part of the cultural and artistic movement, which is considered an essential pillar in building civilization and advancing society towards further development and progress.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library offers free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, in addition to providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events. The Library is one of the most technologically-advanced libraries in the world, utilising artificial intelligence technologies (AI), augmented reality (AR), holograms, and smart robots.

