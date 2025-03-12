Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Global Innovation Management Institute (GIMI) during the Innovation Hackathon held at Grand Hyatt Dubai. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation within the housing sector, reinforcing Dubai’s vision for smart and sustainable living environments.

The MoU paves the way for integrating cutting-edge innovation methodologies into MBRHE’s housing initiatives. Through this partnership, MBRHE will leverage GIMI’s expertise in innovation management, research, and certification programs, fostering a culture of forward-thinking solutions in the development of sustainable housing communities. Additionally, the agreement will enable the adoption of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to optimize housing designs and enhance service efficiency.

H.E. Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating: “At MBRHE, we are committed to shaping the future of housing by embracing innovation and sustainability as core pillars of our strategy. This partnership with GIMI strengthens our ability to develop smart, cost-effective, and high-quality housing solutions that meet the evolving needs of our citizens. Through this collaboration, we aim to empower our teams with the latest knowledge and expertise to drive Dubai’s housing sector forward.”

Dr. Hitendra Patel, CEO of the Global Innovation Management Institute, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating: “We are excited to partner with MBRHE in their journey toward innovation-driven housing solutions. Our expertise in innovation strategy, certification, and capability-building will support MBRHE in developing future-ready housing models that enhance livability, efficiency, and sustainability.”

The Innovation Hackathon, where the MoU was signed, served as a dynamic platform for experts, innovators, and industry leaders to explore new solutions in housing. By aligning the MoU signing with this event, MBRHE reaffirms its commitment to leveraging global best practices and fostering innovation in housing development.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment remains dedicated to forming strategic partnerships that support Dubai Vision 2040, advancing the development of smart, integrated, and sustainable residential communities.

-Ends-

