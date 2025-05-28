Graduates receive a certification endorsed by leading international financial institutions.

Dubai: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has launched a specialised training programme aimed at strengthening partnerships between federal entities and the private sector, as part of its ongoing efforts to boost government efficiency and enhance collaboration mechanisms.

The programme involved 26 representatives from various federal entities. It seeks to equip national cadres with the skills needed to analyse and manage partnership projects in line with international best practices.

Developed in partnership with an APMG International–accredited training institute, the programme concludes with awarding participants the Certified Public-Private Partnerships Professional (CP3P) credential, endorsed by major global financial institutions including the World Bank Group, Islamic Development Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and Inter-American Development Bank.

Establishing a culture of effective partnership

H.E. Saeed Rashid Al-Yateem, Assistant Under Secretary of the Resource and Budget Sector, emphasised that the ministry will spare no effort to develop qualified national talent capable of leading public-private partnership projects.

“We are committed to providing an advanced training environment that not only sharpens the skills of federal cadres but also enhances their understanding of partnership models,” he said.

“This programme represents another significant step toward establishing a culture of effective partnership and broadening collaboration with the private sector to advance the UAE’s sustainable development goals.”

Participants received comprehensive training covering the design, implementation, and management of partnership projects.

The programme concluded with a professional examination, awarding certificates that reflect the federal government’s commitment to high standards in workforce development and its role in driving economic growth aligned with the UAE’s strategic vision.