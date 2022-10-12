The Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy (ADJA) held a mock trial for new lawyers attending the 38th batch of the Basic Training Programme prior to being admitted to the roll of lawyers before the prosecution and courts of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), with the aim of honing their practical experience and enabling them to acquire the skills necessary to practice as lawyers.

The training programme is based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Judicial Department of Abu Dhabi, to prepare qualification programmes according to a curriculum that ensures quality performance and complies with international best standards and practices.

This programme aims to promote the legal profession, prepare national legal cadres who are scientifically and practically qualified in accordance with the highest international standards, improve judicial performance and strengthen community confidence in the judicial and legal system, of which lawyers are a key component, the ADJA explained.

The training of new lawyers through the simulation of a realistic court hearing is part of the training programme established as a prerequisite for admission to the list of lawyers registered with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, the ADJA added noting that the moot court proceedings correspond in all respects to those of a real court, through which the trainees embody the roles of the judge, the defence counsel and the prosecutor, with the aim of improving their expertise.

This experience, the ADJA pointed out, fulfils many requirements, the most important of which is to bridge the gap between the theoretical study of law in universities and the demands of practical reality in courts and prosecution offices, in addition to being a practical application of what the trainee receives as theoretical material at the Academy so as to retain the information and learn how to use it realistically in professional life through the acquisition of the necessary skills for the practice of the legal profession, such as the ability to draft memos, defend one's ideas before the public and competent institutions, and to develop one's defence skills to deal with all sides of a trial with efficiency and competence.

