Dubai, UAE: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has announced the implementation of a comprehensive plan for the Eid Al Adha season. The Ministry is executing the plan by providing the necessary supplies, technical and diagnostic resources, and deploying specialised personnel to inspect animals and sacrificial offerings to ensure they are healthy and disease-free. The Ministry is also ensuring that the relevant parties adhere to the necessary procedures and regulations to allow the entry of sacrificial and live animals through the country's various ports of entry.

This announcement was made during an inspection campaign conducted by His Excellency Marwan Abdullah Al Zaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Regions Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. The inspection covered several sites, including the Al Hamriya Port Centre for Agricultural and Veterinary Quarantine, the Dubai cattle market, the Dubai Abattoir, and the Sharjah Airport Centre for Agricultural and Veterinary Quarantine. The campaign involved visiting Abu Dhabi, northern and eastern regions.

His Excellency Marwan Al Zaabi stated that the Ministry is implementing an integrated plan as part of its strategy to achieve national food security and ensure the availability and safety of food supplies for all consumers, in light of the approaching Eid Al Adha,. This plan aims to enhance control and inspection procedures, ensuring the safety of sacrificial animals and those prepared for consumption during the ongoing season. This is conducted within the governance framework of veterinary quarantine procedures to bolster public health and livestock safety in the UAE.

H.E. Al Zaabi reiterated: "We inspect the slaughterhouses and various facilities involved in raising of livestock to ensure these facilities comply with the highest international standards for handling sacrificial animals. It is critical that all safety measures and regulations are followed in line with the country’s regulations in this regard. Additionally, we work at all UAE borders to implement the necessary procedures for permitting the entry of sacrificial and live animals through the country's various ports. We execute this through a highly sophisticated coordination mechanism that functions all year round, exercising extra caution during the Eid Al Adha season. Furthermore, we ensure the provision of advanced and rapid services to all customers."

H.E. added: "Recently, there has been an increase in livestock imports to meet the demand for sacrificial animals. Various consignments of live animals have arrived through the country's ports, and additional shipments are expected in the coming days to meet the growing need during the Eid Al Adha season."

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has reported that from the beginning of this year until June, 592,577 heads of sheep, goats, cows, and camels have entered the UAE through various ports of entry. These animals were approved for entry after undergoing veterinary quarantine procedures and clinical and laboratory examinations to ensure they were free of infectious, epidemic, and common animal diseases. This figure represents an increase of 66.7 % from the 325,524 heads of livestock received during the same period last year.

The Ministry has confirmed that it has provided all necessary materials, technical and diagnostic resources, and deployed specialised personnel to inspect the consignments of sacrificial animals to ensure they are safe and disease-free. It also highlighted the significance of the country's ports as the first line of defence against epidemic, infectious, and zoonotic diseases. This initiative is part of MOCCAE's efforts to facilitate food trade and diversify its import sources, the pillars of the nation’s food security, and to meet the local market's demand for livestock.

In preparation for the Eid Al Adha season, the Ministry has established a proactive ecosystem to manage the increased influx and trading of live animals in the UAE. This system incorporates mechanisms for analysing data regarding the demand for import services, extending operational hours within veterinary quarantine centres, adding to the number of veterinarians and laboratory technicians, and ensuring an adequate supply of laboratory testing materials is available. Furthermore, the Ministry has devised alternative procedures to expedite and streamline service delivery while upholding the highest quality standards.

Guided by a visionary approach, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is dedicated to implementing policies, regulations, and health standards that align with global norms. This commitment aims to ensure the seamless movement of healthy livestock, free from zoonotic and contagious diseases. Additionally, the Ministry actively prevents the breakout of animal diseases by following comprehensive control and inspection procedures for animals arriving at designated border points.