UAE: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Education, Emirates Nature-WWF, and the Fujairah Environment Authority, organised an event where female students participated in the planting of several native tree species in the Wadi Wurayah National Park in Fujairah.

The event is aligned with the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme, which aims to support the UAE's agricultural development initiatives, enhance sustainable national food security, foster new partnerships with the private sector, increase green spaces across the UAE, and ensure their long-term sustainability. The programme encompasses various events and activities designed to train and educate community members on agricultural practices and engage them in the food production system through home farming.

Hajar Bakhit Alketbi, Director of Government Communications at MOCCAE, said that the event reflects the objectives of the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme, which aims to engage all segments of society in enhancing the UAE's national food security.

She added: "We are pleased to involve female students in planting local trees to familiarise them with these species and their ecological significance. Additionally, we aim to teach them planting techniques, which will serve as a valuable addition to their skills and experience. This knowledge can then be applied to foster afforestation and agricultural activities, while also enabling them to share these skills with their peers and communities."

Alketbi explained: “This event embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, who stated that 'Agriculture in the UAE is Sheikh Zayed's legacy. It is a pillar of security, sustainability, and prosperity’. We aim to reach as many communities as possible in the ensuing period in collaboration with all relevant authorities under the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme.

“Promoting an agricultural culture is one of the key awareness and education strategies of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, designed to nurture generations capable of producing their own food through agriculture. This approach aligns with the nation’s aspirations to foster a food-secure future for all citizens and residents of the UAE.”

Hessa Al Awadhi, Director of Talent and Innovation at the Ministry of Education, affirmed the ministry’s commitment to raising students’ awareness of the importance of agriculture and including it in their academic and skill-building journeys. Collaborating with relevant stakeholders, this initiative aims to enhance students’ skills and foster future investment in the sector.

Dr. Ali Al Hamoudi. Manager of Wadi Wurayah National Park - Fujairah Environment Authority, stated: “Our wise leadership has been fostering agriculture through visionary decisions and initiatives since the establishment of the UAE. From the beginning, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan encouraged us to focus on agriculture as a pillar for building a civilized country with a strong foundation.”

He added: “At the Fujairah Environment Authority, we reaffirm our commitment to collaborate with all segments of society—individuals and institutions alike—to achieve the goals of the ‘Plant the Emirates’ National Programme. By working within the strategic frameworks set forth by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, we aim to advance our shared objectives of strengthening national food security and sustainability."

Arabella Willing, Head of Conservation Outreach and Citizen Science, Emirates Nature-WWF commented, “We are incredibly grateful to our partners — MOCCAE, the Ministry of Education, and FEA — for collaborating with us on this event, which is part of our Leaders of Change programme. With over 150 events held every year and a community of 5,000+ changemakers, Leaders of Change is the UAE’s biggest civil society movement for nature. This event further strengthens our collective impact, involving youth in the restoration of native tree species that are critical for biodiversity and the health of ecosystems. Together, we are equipping students with new skills, empowering them to contribute to nature restoration, conservation, and scientific research through citizen science.”

Thirty female students from Al Marefaa C2 Girls School in Fujairah participated in the event, alongside representatives from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Ministry of Education, Emirates Nature-WWF, and Wadi Wurayah National Park.

During the event, the participating students planted dozens of seedlings of Ghaf, Sidr, Samar, and Moringa trees. They learned about the life cycles of these species, as well as how to take care of them and utilise their fruits in the future.

Wadi Wurayah National Park

Wadi Wurayah National Park, located in the scenic Hajar Mountain range in Fujairah, is renowned for its rare beauty, unique biodiversity, and exceptional geological formations, including rocky cliffs, rivers, and distinctive rock structures. The park is characterised by breathtaking natural landscapes, waterfalls, and diverse wildlife, offering a remarkable experience for nature conservation enthusiasts and tourists alike. Spanning 220 square kilometres, the park is home to approximately 860 species of animals and plants, including 208 plant species. It is the only location in the UAE where the native orchid can be found.

As the country's first protected mountain area and national park, Wadi Wurayah serves as a sanctuary for rare species such as the Blandford's fox, Gordon's wildcat, hedgehogs, and caracals. The park is also an ornithologists dream, with 94 endangered bird species recorded within the area. Recent wildlife surveys indicate that 22 out of the 24 known species of wild dragonflies in the UAE inhabit the park.