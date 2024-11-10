Dubai: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), to collaborate on environmental data and geospatial mapping. This partnership aims to strengthen the Ministry’s efforts in advancing environmental and climate sustainability in the UAE by leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance decision-making processes and support the state's progress toward its national agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030. Additionally, It will also improve the Ministry’s operational efficiency to further support the development of environmental policies and programmes in the UAE.

The MoU opens opportunities for implementing research and innovative projects between the two entities in managing and visualising environmental data using geospatial mapping systems enabling the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to leverage the technological expertise of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre. This collaboration will help secure comprehensive data on environmental projects, thereby supporting the Ministry’s core functions.

The MoU was signed at an event held at the MOCCAE headquarters in Dubai. Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment was present during the signing ceremony and the MoU was formally signed by His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of MOCCAE, and His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of MBRSC.

HE Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi said: “Our commitment to leveraging the latest technologies is a cornerstone of our efforts to implement best practices and drive initiatives for sustainable systems, particularly in key sectors like food security, biodiversity, climate change, air quality and sustainable community development within the UAE.”

HE Al Nuaimi added: “We are pleased to collaborate with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre to enhance our capabilities in environmental data and geospatial mapping, which provides us with real-time, up-to-date information across different locations. This collaboration empowers us to make well-informed, data-driven decisions, enabling the effective implementation of our plans and policies to achieve environmental and climate sustainability across the UAE, as we work towards our goal to reach Net Zero by 2050.”

H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, said: "This strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment represents a significant step towards enhancing the nation's capabilities in environmental sustainability. By utilising space data and geospatial technologies, we aim to provide innovative solutions that support evidence-based decision-making and contribute to the formulation of effective environmental policies. We are dedicated to leveraging our expertise and advanced capabilities in space technology to achieve the UAE's environmental objectives and realise climate neutrality by 2050. This will be accomplished through the development of precise environmental monitoring processes, which will be continuously updated to provide decision-makers with updated and comprehensive information."

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, specific data areas to be developed within the geospatial maps will be identified, including data on wildlife, marine life, the agricultural sector, air quality, and seawater quality, along with other areas within the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment’s mandate. The Ministry will also provide expertise in environmental and climate fields to support collaborative efforts and establish targeted outcomes.

This collaboration aims to enhance the Ministry's geospatial platform by providing real-time and historical data that accurately represents the status of the relevant topics. It will also support the development of maps using satellite data and imagery, and improve data models using cutting-edge technologies such as including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Additionally, technical expertise will be provided in satellite data processing and geographical and spatial information systems.