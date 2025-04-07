Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced the launch of its public cleaning services across Abu Dhabi, signalling a key development in the enhancement of operational efficiency in the maintenance of the Emirate’s aesthetic appeal.

As part of the Department’s efforts, over 600 vehicles and 2,800 personnel will be deployed during the first phase, with further expansions to be rolled out in due course. The services will cover a wide range of locations from public roads and highways to areas around government buildings, markets, pedestrian and vehicle bridges, underpasses, tunnels, beaches, shorelines, islands, and during special events. Additionally, illegal waste removal services will be provided to maintain Abu Dhabi’s pristine environment.

Commenting on this key development, HE Dr Saif Sultan Al Nasri, Acting Undersecretary at DMT, said: “This milestone underscores our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness across Abu Dhabi. It reflects our dedication to enhancing the quality of life for all who live, work, and visit the Emirate, ensuring that every corner of our city embodies excellence, care, and attention to detail. By elevating our public services, we are not only preserving Abu Dhabi’s beauty and charm but also reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking, world-class destination that prioritises the well-being and satisfaction of its community. This achievement is a testament to our continuous efforts to innovate, improve, and set new benchmarks in municipal services.”

The announcement was made during a launch ceremony that introduced the new services and outlined their strategic goals. The event also featured the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). The first of which is with ADNOC Distribution to supply fuel through its MyStation service and provide ADNOC Blue, a sustainable fuel designed to reduce emissions, for DMT's fleet of street sweepers and other vehicles.

The second agreement is with Sdeira Group (formerly KEZAD Communities), which will provide high-quality housing and services for cleaning personnel in compliance with international best practices.

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT)

Established in 2019, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) was created by merging the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities with the Department of Transport.

DMT’s mandate is simple: devising, delivering, and developing services that enable the entire Abu Dhabi community to realise its full potential, while strengthening the Emirate’s reputation as world-class destination to live, work, and visit. Empowered by the values of good governance, the department actively supports the Abu Dhabi government's ambition to spearhead progressive urban planning and transportation, resulting in economic growth and transformative investments across the Emirate.

From infrastructure, facilities, and transportation to pedestrian and cycling pathways, parks, schools, places of worship, and more, DMT strives to meet every resident's needs and enhance their overall quality of life.

This is achieved by providing efficient services across three regional municipalities - Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra – and overseeing the ongoing development of the Emirate’s land, air, and maritime transport networks.

Driven by innovation and sustainability, the DMT aims to build smart cities, adapt to change, and sustain prosperity for future generations across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

