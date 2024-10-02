

As part of its continued efforts to protect domestic workers’ rights and strengthen the domestic labor sector, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) recognized the entities contributing to the successful implementation of the “Insurance for Domestic Worker Contracts” service during a special event in Riyadh yesterday (Tuesday 1st October). His Excellency the Vice Minister of Labor, Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnain led the ceremony, acknowledging the collaborative efforts of key partners and authorities in ensuring the success of this critical initiative. The ceremony was also attended by His Excellency the Chairman of the Insurance Authority, Mr. Abdulaziz bin Hassan Al-Bouq, and Her Excellency the President of the Human Rights Commission, Dr. Hala Al-Tuwaijri.

The "Insurance for Domestic Worker Contracts" service was introduced to provide essential protection for both workers and employers, ensuring that contracts are upheld, and rights are safeguarded. Since its implementation, over 500,000 individuals have benefited from the service, which also facilitates the recruitment process through the Musaned platform. Musaned simplifies and digitally documents the recruitment process, promoting transparency and protecting both employers and workers.

In his speech, Dr. Abuthnain praised the collaborative efforts with partners and relevant authorities that led to the successful launch of the service. He emphasized that this service meets the needs of employers and employees, protects their rights, and enhances the appeal of recruiting domestic workers to the Kingdom.

Dr. Abuthnain also highlighted that the service plays a vital role in making the Kingdom’s labor market more attractive to international workers.

The Ministry continues to develop additional regulations aimed at enhancing labor mobility and strengthening contractual relationships, all part of its broader strategy to create a more equitable and efficient labor market.