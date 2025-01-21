The workshop aims to guide federal entities through the stages of identifying and evaluating eligible partnership projects

Discussing ways to build institutional capacity and share knowledge and experience among participants

Dubai: The Ministry of Finance has organised a workshop to discuss the Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects, with representatives from 15 federal entities participating.

The workshop aimed to equip entities with the tools necessary to identify and evaluate eligible partnership projects, in line with the recently updated partnership manual issued by the ministry.

The meeting explored avenues of enhancing institutional capacities and strengthening the skills of specialised teams in implementing these projects sustainably.

During the event, participants exchanged knowledge and experiences, reviewing some success stories from both local and global contexts to encourage federal entities to adopt best practices and optimise available partnership opportunities.

Development pillar

The public-private partnerships play a fundamental role in driving sustainable development and economic growth; the workshop aimed to raise awareness among federal entities about the importance of these collaborations and provide practical instructions for effective implementation to meet national strategic objectives.

The ministry said it will continue to support these partnerships by offering regulatory and technical frameworks to ensure their success, build institutional capacities, and provide instructions at every stage of implementation.

The workshop aligns with the UAE’s vision to enhance economic competitiveness, improve quality of life, and bolster collaboration between public and private sectors to generate mutual benefits, strengthen community development, and build a resilient economy capable of adapting to future challenges.

Outcomes

The workshop equipped federal entities with the knowledge to prioritize projects eligible for partnerships, focusing on those that will drive the UAE's economic development and infrastructure growth. The focus was also placed on building the capacity of specialised teams within federal entities by equipping them with the knowledge and tools necessary to prepare the required studies to identify, evaluate, and implement projects efficiently.

The Ministry of Finance intends to offer additional workshops for subsequent phases with the aim of enhancing understanding and developing the necessary capabilities to ensure the achievement of desired objectives and support the efficient implementation of future projects and initiatives.