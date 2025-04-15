In line with its constant commitment to strengthening the efficiency of the judicial system in the Emirate of Dubai, the Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) launched the 14th cohort of its flagship training program, ‘Judicial and Legal Studies for Public Prosecution Members.’ This first-of-its-kind program is officially accredited by the National Qualification Centre under the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. It aims to train and qualify 20 candidates to take on the responsibilities and duties of public prosecutors in Dubai.

The program was launched on April 14, 2025, in the presence of His Excellency Counsellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai and Chairman of DJI, and it will run until January 20, 2026. The key goal of the program is to equip candidates with specialised legal knowledge and practical skills in the fields of investigation, evidence collection and criminal case handling. It blends both theoretical and practical learning, incorporating advanced technologies such as digital training platforms and virtual crime scene simulations leveraging metaverse tools.

H.E. Counsellor Al Humaidan, said: “This training program holds significant status as the first to be accredited by the National Qualification Centre. It marks a significant milestone in DJI’s mission to enhance the performance of the Public Prosecution and boost its efficiency while contributing to the emirate’s position as a global benchmark for judicial excellence. Furthermore, it signifies our relentless efforts to attract and train Emirati talent for the roles within the Public Prosecution, aligning with the vision of the Dubai Government to empower national professionals and create promising career opportunities in the judicial field.”

H.E. Judge Dr. Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi, Director-General of DJI, underscored the institute’s dedication to improving the competitiveness of judicial professionals and embracing the best international practices in legal education and professional training. Furthermore, she highlighted that the Institute provides specialised, accredited training programs to develop national talent and support judicial entities in attaining institutional excellence in line with global standards.

H.E. Judge Dr. Al Badwawi added: “The accreditation of the Institute’s ‘Judicial and Legal Studies for Public Prosecution Members’ program by the National Qualification Centre reaffirms that the Institute is making progress towards leadership. Our curriculum is designed using innovative scientific methods and incorporates cutting-edge content that reflects current legal and judicial developments. Furthermore, the program addresses the changing requirements of the judicial sector in a rapidly changing environment in alignment with the Dubai Government’s vision to position the emirate as a global model attaining justice and upholding the rule of law.”

The launch of this program is in line with the Dubai Judicial Institute’s strategy to attain National Qualification Centre’s accreditation for all its training programs. This approach guarantees the highest levels of quality and efficiency in preparing judicial professionals and contributes to the development of a world-class judicial system aligned with the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership, as envisioned by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council.

