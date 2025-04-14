Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) supports the UAE's sustainable and integrated approach to managing all types of waste. DEWA contributes to the implementation of the road map of the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2021-2041, which seeks to encourage innovation in waste management and recycling, convert waste to energy and provide practical solutions to environmental challenges.

“In keeping with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031, we are working to make Dubai a healthy and sustainable city in accordance with the best international standards in co-operation with all segments of society. We adopt sustainable waste management methods to accelerate net zero and address the repercussions of climate change. We support the Dubai Government's directions in the field of clean and sustainable energy, and we serve sustainability and the circular economy,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA’s Circular Economy Strategy

DEWA’s Circular Economy Strategy supports its efforts to become one of the circular economy leaders in the region. The strategy aims to optimise the use of resources and enrich social, economic and environmental values, promoting sustainability in the UAE and Dubai. The strategy adopts five principles: Circular Design and Use of Circular Material; Optimise Asset Management; Value Retention and End-of-Life Treatment; Renewable Energy, Energy and Water Efficiency; and Circular Partnerships.

Waste management

DEWA has a state-of-the-art waste management system that adopts national and international best practice. It involves implementing proper waste segregation and disposal processes for all types of waste (hazardous and non-hazardous, as well as general waste) through the use of appropriate methods. This system ensures compliance with local and federal authority laws, guidelines, regulations and DEWA’s policies.

Recognising the paramount importance of waste management in DEWA's focus areas, DEWA has established a highly effective waste management system. Acknowledging the distinct scopes of work and diverse operational practices across the organisation, DEWA has customised waste management systems tailored to each division's unique needs. Despite these variations, all systems share a unified objective – capturing and reducing the volume of generated waste.

Conversion of waste to energy

DEWA and Dubai Municipality signed a power purchase agreement (PPP) to buy electricity from the Dubai Waste Management Centre (DWMC), which reflects Dubai's efforts to promote sustainability and environmental protection by recycling waste into products and energy. The first phase of the Waste to Energy Centre in Warsan, the world’s largest and most efficient waste-to-energy plant, was launched in July 2023. It features advanced technologies that do not have any adverse environmental impact. Since its launch up to the third quarter of 2024, DEWA imported 3.25 terawatt-hours (TWh) from Hassyan power plant and 0.32 TWh from Warsan Waste Management Company.

Moreover, DEWA and Dubai Municipality signed an agreement to co-operate in a project to generate electricity from biogases extracted from landfill in Muhaisnah 5. This supports Dubai’s leading sustainability practices and supports the realisation of the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050.

Smart Recycling Machines

DEWA has provided smart machines to recycle plastic bottles and aluminium cans in some of its buildings. DEWA currently has two smart recycling machines at its head office and the Warsan office. This initiative supports the circular economy model and its applications in various sectors. Since the launch of the initiative in October 2022 up to the end of 2024, more than 742 employees recycled over 864,076 plastic bottles and aluminium cans, equivalent to diverting 12,230 kilograms of waste from landfill. DEWA further honoured 96 employees for their recycling efforts. In the third quarter of 2024, DEWA signed a contract with a local company specialising in waste recycling using sustainable manufacturing solutions.

Digital transformation

DEWA provides all its services through its website and smart app, and provides several services through Rammas, its virtual employee supported by ChatGPT. Moreover, implementing the ‘Services 360’ approach has led to tangible results as service automation reached 100% while self-services that do not require physical presence hit 100% and the digital adoption of DEWA’s services reached 99.2%. In March 2021, DEWA received the 100% Paperless Stamp from Smart Dubai, in recognition of its success in completing the digital transformation of all its operations and services by 100%. Moreover, DEWA began developing the Middle East's first data centre powered by waste-to-energy technology at Warsan.

Environmental campaigns

In 2024, DEWA organised a campaign that included a series of activities in collaboration with the Emirates Marine Environmental Group to plant mangrove trees at the Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary and clean its beach. more than 500 employees and their families, employees from some of DEWA’s subsidiaries and students from DEWA Academy participated in the activities. Participants successfully planted 6,850 mangrove trees and removed 256 kilograms of plastic from the sanctuary’s beach.

Awareness-raising activities

DEWA further promotes sustainable practices, enhances environmental protection and the optimal use of resources, and reduces waste. This is in line with its vision as “a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050”. In 2024, DEWA organised 14 awareness activities for employees to highlight these concepts and enhance the efficiency of electricity and water consumption, limit waste, reduce the consumption of plastic, and promote the reuse and recycling of plastic bottles and aluminium cans.