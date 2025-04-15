Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) High Water Usage Alert service has helped to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 266,706 tonnes since its launch six years ago up to 31 December 2024. The service allows customers to quickly identify leaks or defects in their water connections, allowing them to make prompt repairs to minimise losses, thereby reducing the energy needed to desalinate and pump water. During the reporting period, DEWA identified 2,663,444 post-meter leaks, 47,454 defects and 13,835 instances of increased load.

“Dubai residents benefit from 1,213,626 smart electricity meters and 1,103,901 smart water meters, providing customers with advantages to control their consumption proactively and digitally without contacting DEWA. We are committed to achieving the Dubai Demand Side Management (DSM) Strategy 2050 and ensuring the highest environmental and resource protection rates along with strong economic and social development. Besides our innovative technologies and advanced smart grid that allowed us to set world records and make losses in Dubai’s water network one of the lowest in the world, we provide customers with digital programmes and services, and smart meters that enable them to raise the efficiency of consumption after the meter,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Although DEWA's responsibility is to ensure the efficiency of its systems before the meter – and to ensure that there are no flaws in external connections while, at the same time, applying the periodic and proactive maintenance required – it nonetheless spares no effort to help customers immediately detect any leaks in internal connections after the meter. This allows them to repair leaks with the help of a technician and to conduct maintenance work to reduce waste.

The High Water Usage Alert service sends instant notifications to customers in case the smart meter detects any unusual rise in consumption. Customers can also detect leaks through their bills. Through the DEWA Store on its smart app, DEWA provides a wide range of special offers and discounts to its customers to enhance consumption control and the use of energy and water-saving devices, as well as to provide a list of maintenance companies that can be hired.