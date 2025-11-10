The initiative includes comprehensive programme and field visits to government entities and international institutions

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini:

We are committed to opening up new knowledge and career horizons for young people, empowering them to build leadership paths within the government financial system

The initiative embodies MoF’s vision to develop national human capital by offering integrated experience that combines theoretical knowledge with practical application

Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi:

Emirati youth are leading the way in shaping a new generation of financial leaders capable of driving the future of investment and savings

The initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to empowering youth as key partners in driving sustainable development

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) launched the “Leaders of Finance” initiative under the “Youth Financial Advisors” Programme, as part of its commitment to supporting national initiatives tailored to build a financially literate generation capable of leading the future and achieving the objectives of the Year of Community.

The “Leaders of Finance” initiative aims to empower a select group of Emirati youth with hands-on, integrated experience within the government financial system, equipping them with the knowledge and skills required to assume impactful leadership roles in public finance. It also aims to meet the needs of the national economy and strengthen the UAE’s global competitiveness.

Launched by the Federal Youth Authority in partnership with the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), and a number of national and private entities, the Youth Financial Advisors Programme was designed to qualify Emirati youth as certified financial advisors able to deliver effective financial education, promote saving and investment, and capitalise on investment opportunities in the UAE market.

Empowering youth

H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said: “The ‘Leaders of Finance’ initiative is part of the Ministry of Finance’s ongoing efforts to strengthen community participation in the national development journey. It will also contribute to achieving the objectives of the Year of Community by empowering Emirati youth and preparing them to be partners capable of leading the future of the financial sector in the country.”

“Youth are the backbone of national development and the foundation of sustainable progress. Through this initiative, we look forward to broadening their knowledge and professional horizons, equipping them with the skills and opportunities to chart leadership pathways within the government’s financial ecosystem,” the minister said.

He said the Leaders of Finance initiative will play a key role in cultivating the next generation of Emirati talent as it combines theoretical knowledge with hands-on, practical work across critical sectors, like budgeting, government financial management, tax law and international financial relations.

Participants, the minister added, will also explore priority areas, including public debt management and digital transformation projects.

“This experience will provide a unique opportunity for youth to interact with the Ministry’s leaders and experts,” Al Hussaini said, emphasising that the goal is to give them a deep, operational understanding of how public finance supports national economic growth and ensures financial stability.

He continued: “Preparing a new generation of financial leaders is one of the most important investments we can make in the UAE’s future. These young minds will take the lead in financial planning, managing public resources, and developing creative solutions to tomorrow’s challenges.

Through the joint efforts of the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Youth Authority, we are moving confidently toward establishing a uniquely Emirati model for empowering youth, one that combines knowledge with innovation and purpose to fuel sustainable development and strengthen the nation’s global competitiveness.”

Enabling environment

For his part, H.E. Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said: “The ‘Leaders of Finance’ initiative, launched under the umbrella of the ‘Youth Financial Advisors’ Programme, reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to providing an empowering environment that supports youth in gaining practical experience and financial knowledge essential for developing their leadership capabilities.

It is through such initiatives that the UAE translates its vision into action, empowering youth to lead and contribute to shaping the future and driving sustainable development.”

The Minister added: “This programme reaffirms the importance of cooperation and integration among government entities to strengthen youth financial literacy and empower them with the knowledge and tools needed to make informed, strategic financial decisions.

It also reflects the UAE’s forward-looking approach to preparing young people for future leadership in the financial sector. Additionally, the initiative will help achieve the objectives of the National Youth Agenda 2031, under the economic pillar, by reinforcing the pivotal role of youth in shaping the nation’s financial future with confidence and competence through comprehensive learning and hands-on training platforms.”

Al Neyadi further said: “Today, young Emiratis are leading the way in building a generation of financial leaders capable of shaping the future in the fields of investment and saving, as well as enhancing financial awareness across society.

Empowering Emirati youth in these areas not only strengthens the role of families and communities as active contributors to the national economy but also fosters a culture of financial literacy that enables individuals to make responsible, informed financial decisions supporting sustainable development.”

Practical experience

The initiative is set to enhance national financial awareness by familiarising participants with the Ministry of Finance’s roles and responsibilities, including sustaining government financial resources, while offering hands-on experiences that bridge theoretical learning with real-world practices across government institutions.

The programme also provides opportunities for direct interaction with the ministry’s senior leaders and experts, enabling young participants to broaden their knowledge through local and international partnerships, as well as field visits to various government entities and leading global financial institutions.

Integrated programme

“Leaders of Finance” is scheduled to take place in November over two consecutive weeks. The first week features a comprehensive programme delivered by the ministry’s various sectors, covering budgeting and revenues, government financial management, tax legislation, and international financial relations.

The second week will include field visits to key government entities and international institutions, such as the Dubai Department of Finance, the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance, the World Bank Group, and the International Finance Corporation, offering participants an integrated learning experience that bridges theory with practical exposure.

Through this initiative, the ministry seeks to develop a new generation equipped with strategic financial thinking and decision-making skills, deepen understanding of the government’s financial system, and enhance public awareness of the Ministry of Finance’s pivotal role in driving sustainable economic growth.